Fiat Chrysler is sliding after announcing it’s recalling 4.8 million car

- Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 4 million US vehicles for a software upgrade.
- Shares fell as much as 3% on the news.
Fiat Chrysler fell as much as 3% in pre-market trading Friday after announcing a recall to upgrade the software in its cars.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 4.8 million US vehicles to upgrade the software so that the cruise-control option won’t be disrupted. The recalled cars will include several versions of the Chrysler Sedan, some Dodge SUV’s, and some Ram pickup trucks.
“We have a remedy and a widespread network of engaged dealers who are preparing to deliver service,” Mark Chernoby, chief technical compliance officer and head of vehicle safety & regulatory compliance – NAFTA said in the press release. “We urge customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.”
Fiat Chrysler is up 17.85% this year.
