Fiat Chrysler beats thanks to strong US sales — and the automaker announced plan to merge with Peugeot

caption The FCA-made Ram 1500 pickup. source RAM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted another strong quarterly profit as North American sales of pickups and SUVs remained robust.

Earlier FCA and the PSA Group announced their intention to execute a 50-50 stock-swap merger.

FCA jas been seeking a merger partner for years; most recently, a potential deal with Renault fell through.

FCA’s shares moved up on Thursday’s combination of news.

On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group announced their intention to execute a 50-50 stock-swap merger that would create world’s fourth-largest automaker.

But FCA on Tuesday also reported third-quarter earnings and again posted a strong result due to pickup and SUV sales in the North American market.

The strong results led Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to reiterate its full-year guidance of adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion). It also expects a further improvement of its financial performance next year.

“Our strong Q3 results, built on record North America profitability, put us in a position to deliver our full-year guidance and to further improve financial performance in 202,” CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

FCA shares spiked in pre-market trading on Thursday in New York. They were up over 4%, to $15.63, on very elevated volume. Year-to-date, the stock has risen only about 3.5%.

(Reuters reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and editing by Stephen Jewkes.)