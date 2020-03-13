Workers at a Fiat Chrysler plant in Canada have refused to work since Thursday due to a possible coronavirus case

caption The Chrysler Pacifica minivan is built at Windsor. source Chrysler

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) workforce at its Windsor Assembly plant has refused to work since Thursday.

An employee has self-quarantined due to a secondary contact with a person infected with the novel coronavirus.

FCA said that there was no case at the factory itself.

Workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Windsor, Ontario, have refused to build vehicles since Thursday.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at the plant, but one worker has self-quarantined due to a “possible secondary contact,” an FCA spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

“As a result, plant employees are concerned about possible exposure and have refused to work since mid-afternoon on March 12,” FCA said.

“The Ministry of Labour visited the plant on March 12 to investigate, and determined our protocols and work environment to be safe. We are working with the local union and Unifor leadership as well as government officials to address this issue in order to restart production as soon as possible. We continue to monitor the situation carefully and take precautions to safeguard the health and welfare of the FCA family. “

Unifor is Canada’s equivalent of the United Auto Workers union in the US. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

FCA, General Motors, and Ford have all asked employees to work remotely amid a widening COVID-19 outbreak. The Detroit Big Three have also restricted domestic and international travel and delayed launch events for forthcoming vehicles.

Their assembly plants in the US and Canada, however, have continued to operate.

Windsor builds the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and employs over 5,000 hourly workers. But earlier in 2020, FCA said that it would cut a shift as it phases out some minivan models.