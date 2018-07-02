Massive brawl breaks out between Australia and Philippines during FIBA World Cup qualifier

caption One moment in the brutal fight between basketball players for Australia and the Philippines. source Photo courtesy of Fox Sports

A massive fight broke out during a FIBA World Cup qualifier match between Australia and the Philippines.

Afterwards, so many players from the Philippines were ejected that the game had to continue five-on-three.

A recent FIBA basketball game between Australia and the Philippines has made waves due to the breakout of what has been called “the biggest basketball brawl since the Malice at the Palace.”

OH MY GOD. Thon Maker involved in the biggest basketball brawl since the Malice at the Palace… pic.twitter.com/nTNt5wRS6p — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) July 2, 2018

Members of the Philippines squad cleared the bench for the fight, and one NBA player, Thon Maker, got involved in the fight.

THEY'RE NOT EVEN PLAYING!

Goulding gets stomped on and hit by half a dozen people that AREN'T EVEN PLAYERS! #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/IXpKF4dQek — Bear Holland (@beartorius) July 2, 2018

“It started when Australia’s Daniel Kickert fouled Filipino guard Roger Pogoy and in response Jayson Castro threw a punch and former NBA journeyman Andray Blatche shoved an Australian player,” according to Scooby Jaxson of Sports Illustrated.

Pogoy's hit on Goulding appeared to trigger everything. After that, Kickert landed a solid on Pogoy, starting the free for all. The ugliest of it all is that an apparent fan threw a chair at Australia's Sobey #FIBAWC | @abscbnsports — Paul Kennedy Lintag (@paullintag8) July 2, 2018

Australia and The Philippines were meeting for a game during the first round of Asian qualifiers for the FIBA basketball World Cup.

This is effing nuts. World Cup qualifiers v Philippines. Full blown brawl pic.twitter.com/14vu4tSXFy — Jon Ralph (@RalphyHeraldSun) July 2, 2018

But the players from the Philipines seemed pretty pleased with themselves for what had transpired.

And then after the wild brawl … ????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ https://t.co/HNXWjJShzx — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) July 2, 2018

A whopping nine players were ejected from the games, meaning that, according to Fox Sports Australia, the game had to continue five-versus-three.

NINE ejections … but the game went on – 5 v 3! #FIBAWCQ https://t.co/9kY6P3uJBl — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) July 2, 2018

Basketball Australia, the sport’s governing body in Australia, has released a statement saying, “Basketball Australia deeply regrets the incident in tonight’s match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila. We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it . . . We apologise to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down.”

FIBA, meanwhile, has announced that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against both teams.