9 fiber-optic Christmas trees to add extra magic to your holiday decor

Fiber-optic Christmas trees are a great option if you’re looking for some unique and fun holiday decor.

With these trees, you’re certainly not limited to one color, size, or theme. To help you narrow down the options, we rounded up nine of our favorite fiber-optic Christmas trees.

Whether you want to glam up your living room or brighten your desk this holiday season, we have something for you.

Fiber-optic Christmas trees are a unique spin on the traditional Christmas tree. With their innovative lighting design, they can add a new level of holiday magic to your decor.

They’re a colorful, bright, and popular option for those who are looking for something more unique than the classic mainstay. As a beloved holiday alternative, they are available in a wide variety of styles, shapes, and colors, and they are often quite affordable.

To make your life easier, we did the research to find nine of the best trees to elevate your living space this season – from vibrant tabletop displays to more subtle options.

A lush tree with dense and realistic needles

Standing 7 feet tall, this fiber optic tree is an ideal centerpiece for larger rooms. Adorned in 280 LED lights as well as fiber optics, the tree can glow in white, red, green, and blue, and includes three brightness settings and eight light sequences.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 42 inches

Light count: 280

A tree that’s decorated in colorful snowflakes

Compared to classic pine, this white tree makes a colorful statement. In addition to fiber optics, it is wrapped in snowflakes and multicolored lights – with a bright LED star topper to complete the look.

Tree height: 47 inches

Base diameter: 23 inches

Light count: not given

A tree that’s wrapped in 180 multicolored lights

For dramatic effect, this fiber-optic tree features 180 multicolor LED lights and a spectrum of light-flashing functions, like waves, slow glow, slow fade, and twinkle and flash.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 30 inches

Light count: 180

A warm gold tree with generous space for decorations

This warm gold tree adds a sophisticated, regal touch while offering a blank canvas for decorations. Compared to larger options, it fits nicely in tight spaces.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 28 inches

Light count: not given

A mini tree that plays Christmas classics

Perfect for desks, this mini tree features twinkling fiber-optic lights and holiday carols. With an on/off switch, you can play “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Tree height: 8 inches

Base diameter: 4.38 inches

Light count: not given

A shiny tree that’s embellished with ornaments

This vibrant silver tree is trimmed with pre-decorated, multicolor ball ornaments. At the base are multicolored LED lights that illuminate the tree’s fibers.

Tree height: 2.6 feet

Base diameter: 19 inches

Light count: not given

A true-to-life tree with starry accents

Decked out in color-changing LED-lit stars, this tree provides a cool, bright glow. It’s also designed to hold plenty of ornaments.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 32.25 inches

Light count: 26

An all-red tree with poinsettia flowers

Dare to be super festive with this all-red tree decorated in poinsettia flowers, which are strewn with colorful fiber optics. Given its size and unique design, it complements larger, more traditional holiday decor quite nicely.

Tree height: 4 feet

Base diameter: 22 inches

Light count: not given

A tree featuring snowflakes and multicolored lights

A glitzier option, this tree is decorated in snow ornaments and seven different colored lights that change automatically.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: not given

Light count: 28