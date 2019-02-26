Fibocom Launches Intel® XMM™ 8160 Powered Global 5G Module

SHENZHEN, CHINA; BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach – February 26, 2019 – FIBOCOM Wireless (SHE:300638) unveils its Intel powered 5G module for the global vertical markets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. FG100, the first of Fibocom’s 5G family modules, featuring the Intel® XMM™ 8160 5G modem, offers a “One World One SKU” solution to enable 5G globally with a standardized M.2 form factor.









FG100 is a multi-mode 5G module that includes EN-DC (LTE+5G), 5GNR-FDD/TDD, LTE-FDD/TDD and 3G WCDMA, supports 5G Sub-6 GHz internally, and supports mmW through an external antenna module. It allows blazing download speeds of up to 6Gbps on mmW and 4Gbps on Sub-6 GHz. The improved and uniform data rates in bandwidth enable cloud-connected, immersive experiences of mobile broadband such as Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality.

“We at Fibocom are proud to present our first 5G module based on Intel’s XMM™ 8160 5G modem. 5G allows for enhanced experience in speed and capacity with ultra-low latency,” says Tiger Ying, CEO Fibocom. “Building upon our established M.2 modules portfolio with Intel modems, our FG100 enables our customers with the natural migration and easy integration from 4G to 5G.”

FG100’s One-World-One-SKU multi-mode, global band support, compliant to both NSA and SA networks, offers a similar architecture and identical interface to its 4G predecessor, and commercially available L860, with Intel® XMM™ 7560 Gigabit LTE modem. Both offer PCIe interface (Gen4 for FG100), MIPI and GPIO antenna ports, standard M.2 form factor with global bands, to allow for a 5G ready platform on the proven 4G LTE network, significantly improving time to market on 5G vertical solutions such as computing devices, fixed wireless access, and gateways.

To enable fast adoption of 5G in the vertical markets, Intel and Fibocom have collaborated on a prototype Thunderbolt™ 3 adapter being demonstrated in the Intel booth at MWC. This adapter enables Windows-based devices with Thunderbolt™ 3 ports to have easy cellular connectivity on the go. Initially designed with the Intel® XMM™ 7560 Gigabit LTE modem, the adapter can be upgraded to the Intel® XMM™ 8160 5G modem when available. A 5G Thunderbolt 3 adapter will deliver on the promise of plug and play broadband connectivity on the go, and requires no external power since it derives power from the host platform.

“5G’s revolutionary aspect is in its ability to connect all types of devices and become more than just a speed bump for faster phones,” says Chenwei Yan, VP & GM Intel’s Connected Products and Programs. “Fibocom’s FG100 will help the industry scale 5G to multiple market segments including PC’s, gateways, IOT devices, and vehicles to deliver experiences that benefit from lower latency, expanded capacity, and enhanced broadband speeds.”

Partners including Arcadyan, D-Link, Gemtek and VVDN will deliver gateway platforms using the Fibocom L860 gigabit LTE M.2 module with plans to upgrade to the FG100 5G M.2 module when available. Thanks to the module’s standardized interface and seamless upgradability, the transition from 4G to 5G is an easy upgrade for customers and allows them to leverage the investment in their 4G platforms.

Our partners shared the following comments:

D-Link

“This partnership will bring 5G into the home. Our residential gateways will enable Smart Homes to fulfill their promise of always-on connectivity of every consumer device, while unleashing a new generation of online immersion and entertainment in the home, defined by seamless Augmented Reality that is lag-free, and 4K/8K gaming, video, and Virtual Reality with a high frame-rate,” says G.K. Lee, VP D-Link.

Gemtek

“Fibocom’s 4G and 5G modules with Intel XMM modem inside provide a clear and achievable path from 4G to 5G evolution. We are glad to cooperate with Fibocom and Intel to create 5G ready solutions to our customers,” says Fred Yeh, CTO Gemtek.

VVDN

“We are excited to be a part of the eco-system to bring 5G into action. The teaming up of Fibocom, Intel and VVDN will empower the first wave of 5G based gateway solution. The 5G IoT Gateway will capture the interest and imagination of OEMs who are looking for expanded capacity, enhanced speeds and low latency,” says Vivek Bansal, President Engineering, VVDN Technologies.

FG100 will be available to sample this year, with commercial availability in 2020. For more information regarding Fibocom’s product offerings, please contact market@fibocom.com, or visit our booth at MWC Barcelona 2019, Hall 1, 1E21.

About Fibocom

Fibocom Wireless INC. (SHE:300638), is a leading global provider of wireless modules for the Internet of Things (IoT). We provide cellular communications modules of 5G, LTE, NB-IOT, eMTC, HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS solutions that enable secure IoT applications globally across many verticals. For over 20 years, we have been delivering a trusted and secure environment in telematics, wireless retail systems, metering and smart grids, security systems, routers and gateways, digital signage and mobile internet. Our global sales channel, logistics, manufacturing and support allow enterprises to simplify operations, increase efficiency and create new business models. Headquartered Shenzhen, China, our global office locations include Germany, India, Taiwan and the United States. www.fibocom.com