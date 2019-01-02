9 traditional fields that are hiring more remote workers than ever

caption Jobs in the sciences saw significant growth in opportunities for remote work. source Phil Walter / Getty Images

Remote job listings grew more than 50% in some unexpected fields last year, according to a FlexJobs report.

Fields that saw high growth in remote work for 2018 included law, science, and project management.

It’s no secret that remote work is on the rise. According to a 2017 telecommuting report by FlexJobs, the number of US employees who “worked from home at least half of the time” grew 115% in twelve years, from 1.8 million employees in 2005 to 3.9 million in 2017.

Employees are looking to work for companies with missions that reinforce their values, and “flexible schedules and work-from-home options” are increasingly a high priority for millennial employees in comparison to previous generations, according to Gallup.

As a result, organizations are having to shift how they manage and optimize performance, and remote jobs are expanding into a variety of unusual career fields that haven’t seen this kind of work in the past.

According to FlexJobs, here are 10 career fields that you might not typically associate with working from home, but that saw remote job listings grow more than 50% from January 1, 2018 to December 1, 2018. FlexJobs defines a “remote job” as any profession that “allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.” The fields are ranked from least growth to highest.

9. Legal

Total employment in the legal industry was around 1.33 million in 2018, according to the American Bar Association. On the rise within the industry is the option to work from home, specifically in positions with titles such as “global senior manager of contracts and agreements, paralegal specialist, general counsel, privacy and compliance manager, and BAR regional director,” according to FlexJobs.

8. Science

Employment in the sciences is projected to rise 13.2% from 2014 to 2024, and the total workforce in the US sits at 138,556, according to Data USA. Companies are looking to hire remote scientists with varying levels of professional experience, in roles including “clinical research associate, science teacher, science coach, senior clinical scientist, medical science liaison, and life sciences content writer,” according to FlexJobs. The site also reported a list of the top eight companies in the sciences that seeking out remote employees, including Thermo Fisher Scientific at No. 1.

7. Project management

Flexibility is a critical aspect of this job category, which involves managers running multiple projects by coordinating strategies, balancing resources, and assessing risk management. Project Management remote job titles that were increasingly available in 2018 included “business process consultant, engagement manager, project manager, scrum master, and project management manager,” according to FlexJobs.

6. Engineering

In 2016, the median annual wage for engineers was nearly $92,000, which, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was nearly twice the median wage for all workers. If that’s not enough of an incentive, BLS predicts around 140,000 new jobs for engineers between 2016 and 2026, an increasing percentage of which will let you work remotely. Remote job titles that were on the rise in engineering last year include “solutions engineer, software engineer, automation expert, design/field engineering technician, and head of front-end engineering,” according to FlexJobs.

5. Marketing

The American Marketing Association estimates the number of US marketing hires to increase by 6.3% in 2019. If you’re looking for an at-home marketing opportunity, job titles you can look out for include “associate product manager, marketing specialist, marketing operations manager, online campaign manager, and digital marketing analyst,” according to FlexJobs. Big-name companies hiring remote marketers include American Red Cross, Dell, and Pearson, to name a few.

4. Mortgage and real estate

Though there’s been a recent decline in mortgage employment, the mortgage industry employs around 350,000 people each year, according to Reuters. And the field of employment among real estate brokers and salespeople is projected to grow 6% from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the mortgage and real estate job titles that featured remote work in 2018 included “senior loan officer, director of sales, district manager, real estate content producer, and real estate valuation manager,” according to FlexJobs.

3. Nonprofit and philanthropy

As of 2015, the nonprofit sector had the third largest workforce in the US, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are many opportunities to work within the nonprofit and philanthropy sectors as either a paid employee or volunteer, but some of the remote paid jobs in the field in 2018 included “senior national fundraising directors, program directors, policy managers, major gifts officers, and partnerships managers,” according to FlexJobs.

2. Insurance

According to Deloitte, sustained economic growth, rising interest rates, and high investment income contributed to a strong 2018 for insurers. Insurance Information Institute reported that 2.7 million more people were employed in February 2018 than in February 2017. Remote job titles in insurance for 2018 included “loss control specialist, nurse case manager, premium auditor, underwriting manager, and claims representative,” according to FlexJobs.

1. Math and economics

“Math and economics” is the fastest-growing remote job category of 2018, according to FlexJobs. Job titles in math and economics that are available at home include “actuarial analysts, economics faculty members, mathematical programmers, data scientists, and high school math teachers,” according to the site.