Figs makes innovative, durable scrubs that are popular with medical workers — here’s how the brand is giving back to the healthcare community right now

caption Figs makes scrubs and other medical apparel that’s stretchy, soft, and durable enough for long hours spent caring for others. source Figs/Facebook

Figs makes medical apparel more exciting with innovative, durable scrubs and more.

Giving back to the healthcare community is an important tenet of the brand. It only makes sense that right now, as healthcare workers risk their lives to fight COVID-19, Figs is doing something to say thank you.

Figs has donated 30,000 scrubs to hospitals across the United States. The brand is also facilitating donations, where shoppers can buy a set (for $84) that will be given to a healthcare professional.

Learn more about Figs and these initiatives below.

Traditional scrubs can be boxy, itchy, and uncomfortable. Healthcare professionals, who spend their days working to serve others, deserve to have better options. That’s why Heather Hasson put her background in fashion to use, alongside co-founder Trina Spear, to create Figs – scrubs that look and feel better.

Since the brand’s inception, Figs has become bigger than just scrubs. The brand works to make innovative apparel that serves the needs of healthcare workers, including lab coats and sleepwear made with durable, flexible fabrics that are typically used in athletic apparel. Function is top of mind for all Figs products, with smartly-placed, convenient pockets and moisture-wicking fabrics – every part has a purpose. They’re also made to fit well, with contemporary silhouettes that are more flattering than the traditional styles. While we’ve never worn Figs ourselves, the brand earns high marks from medical professionals.

Giving back has always been part of Fig’s DNA. Through the Threads for Threads initiative, Figs has donated over 500,000 sets of scrubs to healthcare professionals around the world. Now, with healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, Figs is doing its part to help out and say thank you to those serving us.

In recent weeks, Figs has given 30,000 sets of scrubs to hospitals across the country that have been most affected by COVID-19 and donated $100,000 to the Frontline Responders Fund. And now, the company is using its facilities to produce PPE of its own – N95 masks and isolation gowns should be ready to distribute to hospitals this month. On top of that, it’s partnering with other brands to make care packages to send to medical workers. Brands interested in contributing products can email awesome.humans@wearfigs.com.

If you’re an individual who would like to say thank you to the healthcare community, you can also choose to gift a Frontline Set to a medical worker. For $84, you can buy a set of scrubs which Figs will then donate to a verified healthcare worker.