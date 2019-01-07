‘Fiji Water Girl’ went viral at the Golden Globes — and it’s part of a brilliant marketing strategy more than a decade in the making

caption “Fiji Water Girl” made a splash at the Golden Globes. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

“Fiji Water Girl” went viral on Sunday, after a woman in a blue dress holding Fiji Water appeared in the background of numerous red-carpet photos at the Golden Globes.

The viral success of Fiji Water Girl at the Golden Globes is part of a long-running marketing strategy for the bottled-water brand.

Fiji Water has featured its bottled water and “brand ambassadors” in the background of awards shows and other high-profile events for more than a decade.

Fiji Water Girl’s explosive rise to fame at the Golden Globes was actually more than a decade in the making.

On Sunday evening, a woman wearing a blue dress holding Fiji Water appeared in the background of photo after photo on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

“Before the widening eyes of the internet, Fiji Water Girl – as she has become known – morphed into the year’s first show-stopping meme,” Business Insider reported.

Fiji Water Girl’s name is Kelleth Cuthbert, and she is a Los Angeles model and a brand ambassador for Fiji Water. She was actually one of several brand ambassadors carrying Fiji Water at the Golden Globes.

caption Kelleth Cuthbert, right, with other Fiji Water brand ambassadors. source Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Fiji Water

While Fiji Water Girl may be Fiji’s most viral success, the brand is a common presence at high-profile Hollywood events.

In many ways, the viral success of Fiji Water Girl at the Golden Globes was a long time coming.

Fiji Water made an appearance at Billboard’s Women in Music event last month

caption The recording artist Ava Max at Billboard’s Women in Music event on December 6. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Fiji Water Girls also lurked in the background of photos at the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards

caption Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard with a Fiji Water ambassador at the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards in March. source Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for FIJI Water

In fact, you could spot Fiji Water Girls back in 2012

caption Taylor Momsen at the Fiji Water Lounge at Marchesa Fall 2012 Collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. source Amy Sussman/WireImage for FIJI Water

“For more than a decade, Fiji Water has proudly maintained a presence at high-profile events, including major award shows, international film festivals and movie premieres,” Fiji said in a statement.

“As the official water sponsor of the Golden Globes, Fiji Water, along with its Fiji Brand Ambassadors, hydrated guests on the red carpet and during the star-studded show,” the statement continued. “Fiji Water will continue to hydrate more of Hollywood this coming awards season.”

With Fiji Water Girl going viral at 2019’s first major awards event, one can only imagine the water brand is only going to get bolder as awards season continues.