Fiji Water Girl makes a splash on the Golden Globes red carpet

- There was a Fiji Water girl handing out drinks at Sunday night’s Golden Globe’s pre-show event.
- She was spotted turning up in a few photos. Then a lot of photos.
- Then she pretty quickly turned into the first meme of 2019.
As the world settled in to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night, something strange happened.
At the first major awards event of the year, with A-listers pouring onto the red carpet, the internet began to notice something unexpected.
Something haunting the red carpet.
A young girl in a blue dress serving Fiji Water – the beverage brand is a backer of the awards show – began to turn up in the background of a few red carpet photographs.
And a few more.
Then, before the widening eyes of the internet Fiji Water Girl – as she has become known – morphed into the year’s first show-stopping meme.
The internet has been literally upended by what may or may not be some very cunning, strategically placed, highly tweeteble water-carrying.
Either that, or Fiji Water Girl has taught the world a lesson in scorched earth photo bombing.
Scroll down for how the internet has not coped.
I'm calling it. We have our first #meme of #2019. #FijiWaterGirl out at the #GoldenGlobes hydrating everyone's thirst. Is she supposed to be there? pic.twitter.com/nKPGjrxFMU
— FijiWaterGirl (@FijiWaterGirl) January 7, 2019
There could be 100 Fiji waters on the red carpet… but it only takes one to quench your thirst pic.twitter.com/Z1GpKiI2w5
— Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) January 7, 2019
Me being thirsty for the spotlight???????????????????????????? #fijiwatergirl #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MeHdZEioHi
— Efraincorcor (@efraincorcor) January 7, 2019
We are all here for #fijiwatergirl @goldenglobes – how does one apply for this job ? pic.twitter.com/1aoT6noTAe
— Obi wan (@ococircusboy) January 7, 2019
Have decided that 2019 is already the year of #FijiWaterGirl pic.twitter.com/cm1Uk8i7kN
— Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) January 7, 2019
I found her, I needed to tell her I loved her #FIJIwatergirl ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mnf7gizOhW
— Andrew Dinitto (@andrew_dinitto) January 7, 2019
Por si os queda alguna duda!
????????#fijiwatergirl #GoldelGlobes pic.twitter.com/3TVsWkNelj
— Gaby Castellanos (@gabycastellanos) January 7, 2019
Spoiler alert! It was me. #birdbox #GoldenGlobes #fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/zGdILYCg6Y
— FIJI Water Girl (@watergirlGG) January 7, 2019
Gotta give the #fijiwatergirl credit, she knows how to find the camera. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/vS7J33ED6B pic.twitter.com/bo4xNDoCjq
— Connor Ryan (@connortryan) January 7, 2019
The 76th annual Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.