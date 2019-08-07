12 films you probably didn’t know were filmed in Canada

Canada is a popular country for movie production.

“Titanic,” “Brokeback Mountain,” and other popular movies were made in Canada.

Comedies like “Juno” and “Mean Girls” were also filmed in Canada.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Hollywood may be regarded as the capital for movie-making and “show business,” but did you know that Canada also has a huge market for film production? According to a 2018 report from the Canadian Media Producers Association, film and TV production volume numbers are up 6% from the previous year. But, Canada has always been a popular place for producers and directors to film. Many famous movies have been filmed all over the vast country, including widely-recognized locations like Vancouver and Toronto.

Wondering which of your favorite flicks were filmed in the Great White North? Here are 12 films made in Canada that you’ve probably seen before.

Blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey” had many scenes shot in Vancouver.

caption Dakota Johnson plays college senior Anastasia Steele who becomes entranced by well-known businessman Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. source Universal Pictures

Based on the novel by E. L. James, the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” was heavily filmed in Canada. The cast and crew, including the movie’s main stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, were on location in and around Vancouver at cafes, bookshops, and other local hotspots like Hotel Vancouver, Bentall 5 tower, Gastown, and the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at the University of British Columbia, The Vancouver Sun reported.

The sequel, “50 Shades Darker,” was also filmed in Vancouver, according to HuffPost.

Though “Brokeback Mountain” was set in the mountains of Montana, it was actually filmed in Alberta, Canada.

caption “Brokeback Mountain” is known by many as a pivotal film in representation, portraying a relationship between two cowboys in the 1960s. source Focus Features

“Brokeback Mountain” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger as 1960s cowboys in a secret romantic relationship. The 2005 film is set in Wyoming with majestic mountain views, but it was actually filmed in Alberta, Canada, according to Trip Savvy.

“She’s the Man” is a US teenage classic shot entirely in Vancouver.

caption “She’s the Man” follows high school soccer player Viola as she disguises herself as a boy to join a prestigious soccer team. source DreamWorks/MovieClips

Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum are the main stars of “She’s the Man,” but did you know the film was shot in Canada? Scenes from the 2006 rom-com were taken at recognizable locations in Vancouver like Illyria High School. Remember the cafeteria scene where Principal Gold serves lunch to students? That was shot inside of the high school, according to Enchanted Serendipity.

So were many other parts from the movie, like the entrance of campus when Sebastian (aka Viola) realizes she’s overslept and hurries to make it in time for the soccer match against Cornwall.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is set in Washington state but was actually shot all over the Pacific Northwest, including parts of Canada.

caption “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” was shot in various locations around Vancouver and British Columbia. source Summit Entertainment

You don’t have to be a die-hard Twilight fan to know that the films are set in the in the Pacific Northwest region of the US. So when it came time to film the third movie in the Twilight series, “Eclipse,” the cast and crew headed to Canada, according to the Seattle Times.

The drama, featuring stars Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart, was mainly filmed in locations around Vancouver and British Columbia. One notable location you may remember from the movie is Forks High School. It’s the Washington State high school that Bella attends, but the location is actually the David Thompson Secondary School in Vancouver.

The action-packed superhero hit “Suicide Squad” was actually in Toronto.

caption “Suicide Squad” was shot in areas around Toronto. source Warner Bros.

Supervillains overtook Toronto for the filming of “Suicide Squad,” according to the Toronto Sun. The 2016 movie – which stars actors and actresses like Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevingne – was shot in areas around Toronto like Lower Bay Station, which is known as Central Station in the movie; Bay Street, the entrance in which Killer Croc plunges into the water at the flooded station; and Dundas Square where Yonge and Wellesley battle monsters.

The Illinois-based teenage comedy “Mean Girls” was actually filmed in the Great North.

caption Though the teenage comedy is set in Illinois, the classic was filmed in Toronto. source Paramount Pictures

In the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” Cady Heron and her group of friends attend high school in Evanston, Illinois where they navigate the ins and outs of teen drama. But the comedy, which grossed $129 million globally during its release, was mostly filmed in Toronto, according to the University of Toronto Magazine. During production in 2003, Lindsay Lohan, who plays Heron, was seen shooting scenes from the movie at Convocation Hall on the campus of the University of Toronto.

The 2005 superhero hit “Fantastic Four” was filmed in various parts​ of downtown Toronto.

caption Chris Evans plays Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch, in “The Fantastic Four.” source 20th Century Fox

Jessica Alba and Chris Evans are the main characters in the 2005 Marvel Comics movie “Fantastic Four.” According to Toronto.com, the movie was shot at locations around Toronto and in the US. The superhero thriller stars Jessica Alba as Sue Storm (Invisible Girl), Chris Evans as her brother Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards (the elastic Mr. Fantastic), and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm (the Thing).

“Final Destination,” along with its subsequent movies “Final Destination 2,” and “Final Destination 3,” were made in Canada.

caption “The Final Destination” series is a horror saga about characters who escape death based on a recent premonition but not for long. source New Line Cinema

The Final Destination saga is a five-part movie series that portrays a variety of scenarios of characters who escape death based on a recent premonition but not for long. The horror movie “Final Destination,” along with its subsequent movies “Final Destination 2,” and “Final Destination 3,” were made in Canada. The cast and crew filmed the movie at several locations throughout the northern country including Vancouver, Squamish, and Victoria, according to Trip Savvy.

The cast of “Hot Tub Time Machine” stayed in Fernie Alpine Lodge in British Columbia while making the film.

caption The cast and crew were on location at Mount Seymour in Vancouver, where they spent more than 12 hours a day filming scenes for the movie. source Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Starring John Cusack, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, and Rob Corddry, “Hot Tub Time Machine” is about four friends who can’t seem to shake the perils of adulthood. Things take a turn when they spend an evening together at a local ski resort hot tub and wake up in the past.

During filming, the cast and crew were on location at Mount Seymour in Vancouver, where they spent more than 12 hours a day filming scenes for the movie while staying at the Fernie Alpine Lodge in British Columbia.

Recognizable locations like the University of Toronto’s campus can be seen in “The Incredible Hulk.”

caption Producers used the University of Toronto campus as backdrops for these shots, so you may notice the University College, Convocation Hall, and the Medical Sciences Building. source YouTube screencap

Bruce Banner, played by Edward Norton, is on a quest to cure the gamma radiation that morphed his body into that of a green giant’s, more affectionately named “The Hulk.” The 2008 movie was a smash hit in US box offices, but movie producers opted to head north to shoot some parts of the film.

According to Torontoist.com, many of the movie’s scenes were filmed in various locations around Canada, including Ontario, Toronto, and Vancouver. If you’ve seen the movie, you may recall scenes from the school known as Culver University. Producers used the University of Toronto campus as backdrops for these shots, so you may notice the University College, Convocation Hall, and the Medical Sciences Building.

Titanic was shot in Halifax Nova Scotia, the closest province you can get to where the actual Titanic sank.

caption The Canadian in which the film was shot province is the closest major port to where the Titanic sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Discover Nova Scotia. source Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet took the screen by storm when they appeared as the stars of James Cameron’s romantic drama, “Titanic.” The romantic drama became an instant classic when it premiered in 1997 and is based on the true story of the 1912 Titanic disaster.

Though the ship originally set sail from Southampton, England, many scenes in the movie were filmed in Halifax Nova Scotia. The Canadian province is the closest major port to where the Titanic sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Discover Nova Scotia.

“Juno”‘s filming location and lead actress Ellen Page are both Canadian.

caption Both the film’s set and the film’s main star are Canadian. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Juno” is a 2007 drama and romance movie that follows the life of Juno MacGuff, played by actress Ellen Page, when she becomes pregnant and has to give her child up for adoption. Things start to get muddy when Juno develops a relationship with the potential adoptive dad, Mark Loring, played by actor Jason Bateman.

The Academy-Award winning film was shot in Vancouver and surrounding areas, according to the Toronto Star. Page, the film’s star, is also from Canada.