One tweet comparing the ‘Final Fantasy VII’ remake to the original shows why fans are going crazy for the upcoming game

caption Fans of “Final Fantasy VII” know Aerith is much more than a flower girl. source “Final Fantasy VII Remake”/Square Enix

“Final Fantasy VII Remake” just got its first trailer in more than three years during Sony’s State of Play presentation.

Square Enix is recreating the 1997 classic “Final Fantasy VII” from the ground up, with brand-new visuals and a completely different style of gameplay.

Twitter user @Haidox3D put together a short video comparing the opening scenes of the original “Final Fantasy VII” with trailer footage of the remake.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake” will be released in an episodic format, meaning players won’t be able to complete the full story when the first episode drops. Square Enix plans to share more information on the game in June.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After more than three years, Square Enix has finally revealed more footage of the highly anticipated “Final Fantasy VII Remake.” The original “Final Fantasy VII” was an instant classic when it was released for the original PlayStation back in 1997.

At the time, “Final Fantasy VII” boasted state-of-the-art 3D graphics and a storyline that spanned three discs and more than 50 hours of gameplay. While the original is still available on most video game consoles, PC, and even some smartphones, the upcoming remake totally rebuilds the game from the ground up with modern visuals and overhauled combat mechanics.

Twitter user @Haidox3D put together a short video comparing the opening scenes of the original “Final Fantasy VII” with footage from the first two trailers for the remake. The video demonstrates how far video game technology has come in the last 22 years, but also shows how much of the game’s cinematic story was left up to the imagination back in 1997.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake” will completely overhaul the gameplay style, giving players the ability to control a single character and run around freely. The original “Final Fantasy VII” had turn-based combat with no options to move during the fight. So far, the gameplay in “Remake” looks more similar to 2017’s “Final Fantasy XV” or “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII,” the prequel released for the PlayStation Portable in 2007.

Square Enix plans to release “Final Fantasy VII Remake” as a series of interconnected episodes, so fans will have to wait until every chapter is released to enjoy the full story. So far, all of the footage of “Final Fantasy VII Remake” has come from the first few hours of the game.

Square Enix said fans can expect more news on the game in June. You can watch the trailer below for the latest footage, but after that it’s back to waiting for a release date.