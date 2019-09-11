The latest trailer for ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ is a gorgeous nostalgia trip

- source
- “Final Fantasy VII Remake”/Square Enix
- “Final Fantasy VII Remake” is due out for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020, and Square Enix just dropped a new trailer at the Tokyo Game Show.
- The new footage shows off the game’s villains: the president of the nefarious Shinra Company, and the Turks, Shinra’s suit-wearing enforcers.
- “Final Fantasy VII Remake” will re-create the classic game from the ground up with totally new gameplay, but classic characters, summons, and the story will remain the same. The remake will be split into a series, with this game focusing on the city of Midgar.
- You can watch the trailer in English below, or watch here if you prefer Japanese voices.
