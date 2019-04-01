The Final Four of March Madness brought in $1.4 million in bonuses for the 4 coaches still competing

After two weeks of March Madness, just four teams remain – Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Michigan State.

Leading those teams are four coaches who have already earned $1.4 million in bonuses for their team’s NCAA tournament runs.

USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz broke down the bonuses of every coach left in the tournament, and how much they could still stand to win.

After two weeks of March Madness action, the Final Four is officially set.

Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Michigan State all won their respective regions, and on Saturday will compete to move one step closer to a national championship.

For the players, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to compete for a title, but for the coaches, there are also large amounts of bonuses at stake with every win throughout the tournament.

The four coaches remaining – Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Chris Beard (Texas Tech), Tony Bennett (Virginia), and Tom Izzo (Michigan State) – have already made $1.4 million combined for getting their teams this far in the NCAA tournament.

As USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz breaks down, between incentives tied to win milestones and reaching certain points in the tournament, coaches have the opportunity to add sometimes up to seven-figures to their already impressive salaries.

Take a look below at how much each of the coaches has made in bonuses so far during their team’s four-game run through March Madness – and how much they still stand to win should they go on to take the championship.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

2019 salary: $3.7 million

Tournament bonus through Elite Eight: $150,000

Additional bonuses for national championship: $200,000

One thing to know: Izzo’s bonuses come as a joint effort between Michigan State and Nike. After the Spartans reached the Final Four, Izzo earned an extra $100,000 from his school, as well as $25,000 from a deal with Nike.

Chris Beard, Texas Tech

2019 salary: 2.8 million

Tournament bonus through Elite Eight: $300,000

Additional bonuses for national championship: $200,000

One thing to know: Beard has made a total of $600,000 in bonuses this year after Texas Tech’s miraculous season, including $250,000 for winning a share of the Big 12 title.

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

2019 salary: $2.6 million

Tournament bonus through Elite Eight: $300,000

Additional bonus for national championship: $300,000

One thing to know: In addition to the bonuses he’s made during the tournament, Pearl also earned a combined $100,000 for getting the Tigers to 25 wins and winning the SEC tournament.

Tony Bennett, Virginia

2019 salary: 4.2 million

Tournament bonus through Elite Eight: $650,000

Additional bonuses for national championship: $400,000

One thing to know: Bennett earned an additional $50,000 for just getting Virginia to the NCAA tournament, $100,000 for their appearance in the Sweet 16, and $250,000 each for the Cavaliers wins in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Should Virginia go on to win the tournament, he’ll clear $1 million in bonus money on the season.

More March Madness 2019:

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A typical advantage ended up coming back to haunt Duke in its shocking loss in the Elite Eight

Where are they now? Rick Pitino’s ‘Untouchable’ 1996 Kentucky Wildcats championship team

UCF coach gave a stirring, tearful speech to his team after they came within inches of knocking off Duke

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Christian Laettner’s legendary 1992 Duke Blue Devils team.