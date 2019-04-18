The final Mueller report will reportedly be given to Congress on CD-ROMs

caption Special Counsel Robert Mueller (R) departs after briefing members of the US Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. source Joshua Roberts, File Photo/Reuters

The Justice Department will release a redacted version of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report in the Russia probe on Thursday.

The report will be released to Congress around 11 am on a CD, congressional sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The Department will release the report to Congress on compact discs, congressional sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The report’s release will cap nearly two years of frenzied speculation about the most politically sensitive investigation in modern US history.

It’s unclear whether the document, which is reportedly more than 400 pages long, will be in an easily readable format – like a PDF document that allows you to search for keywords – or if it will be a paper copy scanned and uploaded.

Attorney General William Barr announced during a press conference on Thursday morning that the report will also be posted on the special counsel’s website after it’s transmitted to Congress.

Mueller finished his nearly two-year-long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia late last month.

Barr soon after released a four-page summary of Mueller’s report, in which he wrote that Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and that Mueller did not come to a legal conclusion over whether Trump obstructed justice in his handling of the investigation. Barr argued that there is insufficient evidence to accuse the president of obstruction.

Sonam Sheth contributed to this report.