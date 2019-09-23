Finally – Choa Chu Kang is getting 2 hawker centers: here’s what we know

There are currently no hawker centres in Choa Chu Kang. The Straits Times

Choa Chu Kang – once devoid of hawker centres – will finally get two.

One, located near Yew Tee MRT, is expected to be complete by 2026.

The other, near Choa Chu Kang MRT, has no completion date announced.

Residents of Choa Chu Kang, celebrate – the town is finally getting not one, but two hawker centres under new plans to upgrade the neighbourhood.

With the vast majority of Singaporeans turning to hawker centres for daily meals, residents voiced received numerous requests for the facility, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a speech at Yew Tee Town Day on Sunday (Sept 22).

There are currently no hawker centres in Choa Chu Kang.

The first hawker centre will be housed in Choa Chu Kang town centre, located the MRT and Lot One shopping mall, the minister said, without providing a completion date.

There are also plans to develop the town centre into a transport hub with a bus interchange and access to the Bukit Panjang LRT and upcoming Jurong Regional Line.

The second hawker centre, which is expected to be complete by 2026, will sit in an upcoming HDB integrated development next to Yew Tee MRT.

The integrated development – which HDB described as “a modern interpretation of kampung living”, will offer new flats alongside a community club, a polyclinic and a kidney dialysis centre.

The minister said HDB was looking to replicate the success of its previous integrated development in Woodlands,named Kampung Admiralty, adding that Yew Tee’s “conveniently located” site was rare.

Read also: