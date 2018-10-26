Finally, Singapore has a zombie movie – here are 5 things you should know about Zombiepura

Singapore’s first widely-released local zombie film revolves around a zombie virus outbreak in an isolated National Service camp. Screenshot / 黄威胜

The thought of National Service (NS) already frightens many – but what about NS combined with the horror of the walking dead?

Zombie fans are probably reeling with excitement now that Singapore’s first widely-released local zombie film opened in cinemas on Thursday (Oct 25).

Zombiepura – a combination of the words “zombie” and “Singapura” – is a horror-comedy set in an isolated NS camp, featuring soldiers – played by Alaric Tay and Benjamin Heng – who deal with a massive zombie outbreak with hilarious consequence.

(From left) Actors Benjamin Heng, Joey Pink Lai, Alaric Tay and director-writer, Jacen Tan. Singapore Press Holdings

If you’re planning on soaking up all its blood and gore in cinemas this Halloween weekend, here are five things you need to know about the film.

1. It took 7 whole years to produce

Film-making in Singapore has never been easy, and making one on a zombie apocalypse can be even harder.

Conceptualisation for the film started way back in 2011.

A photo posted after the crew and cast finished producing the film. Facebook / Zombiepura

In a Facebook post published on Jan 30, Zombiepura wrote: “IT’S A BLOODY WRAP!!! 7 years in the making, months of preparation, over 100 crew members and extras, gallons of blood, sweat and tears.”

It officially premiered on Oct 19 at this year’s Scream Asia Film Festival.

2. All out for that promo

What would you have done if you were happily indulging in some retail therapy when a mob of living dead bodies surrounded you?

Earlier this month, Zombiepura organised a flash mob surprise in Singapore malls and Orchard Road, where an actor, pretending to be infected with a crippling virus, started to twitch and scream in anguish.

Onlookers watched with their mouths agape as the number of “infected” people started increasing. Eventually, several “zombies” lay motionless on the ground before rising from the dead to attack an actor posing as an NS man.

In another promotional attempt, the makers of Zombiepura cleverly made use of signboards that resembled those used by the Singapore Police Force for crime prevention in Singapore neighbourhoods.

A promotional signboard placed on the floor. Facebook / Zombiepura

Spot anything out of the ordinary in the photo above? Look closely at the signboard and you’ll see that instead of a usual “crime alert”, it’s been changed to signal a “zombie alert”.

Crimes usually stated on the board, such as bicycle theft or shoplifting, have also been replaced with the words “Zombies Spotted”. The bottom of the sign contained the film’s name and its release date.

Zombiepura also sent a “zombie” out to Bugis Junction with a signboard hanging from his neck detailing the film’s name and its release date.

3. How it all started

In a video posted on Zombiepura’s Facebook page, Singaporean film director Jacen Tan revealed what inspired him to produce such a film.

He said that during his NS days in the early 2000s, the monotonous overnight guard duties made him feel like one of the walking dead.

In the video, Tan said: “I was patrolling in the middle of the night with my buddy, and I thought: ‘What would happen if real zombies attacked us?’”

That, and the fact that Tan is an avid fan of “Shaun of the Dead”.

4. Zombies were not the only scary thing on set

The Straits Times reported that in one scene, Benjamin Heng had to climb a flagpole with biters at his heels.

The actor was suspended four storeys off the ground. Screenshot / Movie Trailers Source

Four storeys off the ground, with his legs wrapped for dear life around the pole, Heng did not have to do much acting.

“I’m afraid of heights,” he said.

And even though he was strapped to a safety harness, he gripped the pole so tight that he came away with bruises.

5. The look of the undead

If you want to get that look just in time for Halloween, feel free to take some tips from the experts who worked on Zombiepura’s actors.

Singapore rapper Rajid Ahamed, better known as Yung Raja, who plays a medic in the film, revealed that make-up took about an hour-and-a-half to complete. Because of the complicated make-up on his lips, he could not close his mouth properly for at least four hours.

And it was painful too.

“These contacts are from another planet. Right now, if you can tell, I’m tearing like there’s no tomorrow because my eyes are burning. These contacts are giving me about 70 per cent visibility.”