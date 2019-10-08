Finally, there’s an Amazon.sg – here are 10 of the best deals it’s offering on launch day

Amazon.sg launched in Singapore on October 8, 2019. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

After what seemed like a million years, the world’s largest retailer finally has a full-fledged platform in Singapore.

Amazon, which according to Forbes has a total market value of US$916.1 billion, on Tuesday (Oct 8) launched Amazon.sg on desktop, mobile browser and on its shopping app.

Promising millions of products from various categories, Amazon said Singapore customers will now get free delivery on eligible orders over S$40 within two to three days.

Prime customers also get free one-day delivery on local selections with no minimum spend, as well as free international shipping on eligible orders above S$60 on Amazon International Store. At the moment, Prime members in Singapore also have access to Prime Now, a free two-hour delivery service for orders over S$40.

“With the launch of Amazon.sg, it will be easier for Singapore businesses to sell their products on Amazon, reach more customers and expand their business,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon’s selling partners have access to listing tools, payment processing and credit card fraud protection, promotional features to help them get discovered, and reports and analytics to improve selling.

Business Insider checked out Amazon.sg on launch day to see what deals were available.

Here are 10 of the best steals we found:

iRobot Roomba 980 Floor Cleaners

Price: S$883.99

Rating: Not specified

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Black

Price: S$171.75

Discount: S$135.73 (44%)

Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 based on 207 reviews

Tefal FV4980M0 Smart Protect Steam Iron

Price: S$92.99

Discount: S$76.01 (45%)

Rating: Not specified

Black & Decker SVA420B-B1 2-In-1 Li-On Cordless Floor Vacuum, 14V

Price: S$99.99

Discount: S$89.91 (47%)

Rating: Not specified

Dumex Mamil Gold Stage 2 Follow-on Milk Formula, 850g

Price: S$23.95

Discount: S$23.95 (50%)

Rating: Not specified

ASUS RT-AC1300UHP Wireless AC1300 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router with MU-MIMO and Parental Controls

Price: S$71.94

Discount: S$87.06 (55%)

Rating: Not specified

KitchenAid 3KFC3511G 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, Pink

Price: S$89.99

Discount: S$109.01 (55%)

Rating: Not specified

Petunia Pickle Bottom DTCB-523-00 Downtown Tote

Price: S$59.99

Discount: S$99.01 (62%)

Rating: 3.6 out of 5 stars from eight reviews

Guitar Hero Live: Guitar Controller for Microsoft Xbox One

Price: S$10.99

Discount: S$28.91 (72%)

Rating: Not specified

