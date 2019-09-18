Finally – you’ll be able to walk or cycle to Changi Airport by 2026

New roads and paths in Changi will complement four upcoming MRT stations on the new Cross-Island Line. The Straits Times

The Government is building new cycling paths in the Changi district.

They will let pedestrians, cyclists and PMD users reach Changi Airport Terminal 5 from as far as Tampines and East Coast.

New and widened roads will also help ease congestion and give drivers more ways to reach the airport.

These measures will complement 4 upcoming stations on the Cross Island Line.

Previously accessible by only car, train or bus due to the expressways surrounding it, Changi Airport will soon be reachable on foot or bike from as far as East Coast and Tampines, the Land Transport Agency (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Sept 18).

In addition, drivers will have new ways to reach the airport via the ECP or Tanah Merah Coast Road.

LTA said it aims to build and widen roads and paths in the Changi district from next year onward, to complement four upcoming stations on the new Cross Island Line.

It is looking to create two corridors in Changi, named the Northern and Southern Corridor, the majority of which will be completed by 2026.

The remainder will be completed by 2029, it added.

The Northern Corridor will include a viaduct between Tampines Expressway and Loyang Way – which will ease traffic on congested roads like Loyang Avenue – bus lanes in both directions, and 3 kilometres of cycling paths along Loyang Avenue, Telok Paku Road, Nicoll Drive, Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.

The Southern Corridor will have new roads linking the airport to the ECP and Tanah Merah Coast Road, a reconfigured Changi Flyover and Tanah Merah Flyover, and wider PIE, ECP and Xilin Avenue roads.

In addition, 3.5 kilometres of new cycling paths will let pedestrians, cyclists and personal mobility device users reach Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 building from Tampines and East Coast via Park Connectors.

To do so, LTA is acquiring land in the area owned by Laguna National Golf and Country Club and JTC Corporation. No main building structures sit on this land, it added.

The agency said it will call tenders by the end of this year for both corridors.

