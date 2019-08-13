70% of people can’t solve this brainteaser in under 3 minutes. How long does it take you to spot the eggplant in this photo?

caption This brainteaser is confusing a lot of people. source Courtesy of Galabingo

GalaBingo created a summer-themed brainteaser, challenging people to find the eggplant hidden amongst a picture of sandals.

Only 70% of people can find the eggplant in under three minutes, while four out of ten people give up before ever solving the puzzle.

Sandals are an essential part of every summer outfit, but there’s one shoe in this brainteaser that doesn’t seem to fit.

GalaBingo.com, an online bingo site, challenged users to find the rogue eggplant in a picture of flip-flops. But only 70% of people are able to solve the tricky brainteaser in under three minutes. In fact, four out of ten people gave up completely.

Think you can do better? Check out the image below and see if you can find the out-of-place vegetable.

caption Can you find the hidden eggplant? source Courtesy of Galabingo

Can you see it?

Look closely, and you might be able to see it.

Want a hint?

Think about what an eggplant looks like sliced open and grilled.

Still can’t find it?

Check out where the eggplant was hiding below.

caption It was hiding in the bottom right. source Courtesy of Galabingo

You may have been looking for a full eggplant, but this difficult brainteaser was actually disguising a slice of grilled eggplant as the bottom of the flip-flop.