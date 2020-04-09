A puzzle challenges you to find a pug hidden among Easter eggs — see how quickly you can spot it

- source
- Courtesy of CIA Landlords
- Ahead of Easter Sunday, an insurance company created a puzzle that challenges readers to find a hidden pug.
- The pug is hidden among a sea of colorful and vibrant Easter eggs.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A new online puzzle is putting an adorable twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt.
Insurance company CIA Landlords is challenging readers to find the adorable pug hidden among a sea of vibrant Easter eggs.
How quickly can you find the hidden pup? Give it a try below:
- source
- Courtesy of CIA Landlords
Have you found the pet yet?
If you look closely, you may find it.
Do you need a hint?
The pug is brown, so ignore all the colorful eggs.
Keep looking, and you might find the sneaky pug.
Give up?
Scroll down for the answer.
- source
- Courtesy of CIA Landlords
The pug may look like just another egg, but if you zoom in, you can see the dog’s adorable face.
If you’re looking for more ways to entertain yourself this holiday, try some more brainteasers and puzzles that will challenge your mind.
- Read more:
- A spring-themed puzzle challenges you to find an Easter egg hidden among flowers. See how quickly you can spot it.
- These 16 brain-teasing puzzles stumped the internet – see how many hidden objects you can find
- Half the population can solve this brainteaser in 30 seconds or less. How long does it take you to find the hidden beach ball?
- The average person takes 15 seconds to find the hidden bat in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?