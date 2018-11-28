Find the Perfect Gift This Year with Amazon.com’s ‘12 Days of Deals’

During December, Amazon.com will bring Christmas joy with holiday deals that can be shipped directly to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2018 – From gaming and electronics to household items, residents of Hong Kong will be able to shop for some of the best Christmas gifts through Amazon.com. Starting on December 2 for a limited amount of time, Amazon.com will be offering thousands of deals with slashed prices to help customers, including Hongkongers, get in the spirit of the Christmas holiday.









With Amazon.com’s International Shopping experience, Hongkongers can find truly special presents for their friends and loved ones, choosing from an exciting range of global brands and products. During the month of December, the perfect holiday present is just a few clicks away with products available on amazon.com from notable international brands including ASUS, Fujifilm, COVERGIRL, Under Armour, ECCO footwear, and more.

To help manage those purse strings over the December period, Hongkongers can also take advantage of a whole host of fabulous pre-Christmas deals during Amazon’s during the ’12 Days of Deals’ period from December 2 to 13 where prices will be slashed to help out last-minute shoppers!

We are excited to share a mix of products that are currently on deal, trending best-sellers, or have upcoming deals expected.





In addition, Amazon.com offers shopping in multiple languages, including English and Simplified Chinese among others, making it easier for Hong Kong residents to get the best of Amazon this holiday season in their language of preference. Customers have the option to pay in Hong Kong Dollars, and specifically on mobile devices, customers can see prices in Hong Kong Dollars while browsing. Customers can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds, depending on how quickly they want their package to arrive. As always, Amazon coordinates with couriers to clear customs on your behalf, as well as offering timely notifications along the entire order journey. To learn more about international shopping on Amazon, visit http://www.amazon.com/international-shopping-help





All Amazon.com items will be U.S.-based products. To search holiday deals that could make the perfect gift for Christmas, please visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/international-deals.





How to use Amazon.com International Shopping

Christmas shoppers can go to Amazon.com on their preferred computer browser and set their delivery address to their preferred shipping location. For those who don’t want the hassle during the holiday, customers can shop for Christmas items by downloading the free Amazon App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once on the Amazon App, Christmas shoppers simply need to go into their settings within the app, choose the ‘Country & Language’ option and select ‘International Shopping’ in the drop-down menu. Customers can set their preferred language and currency for a personalized shopping experience, and can change their delivery location at any time to automatically see products that can be shipped right to under their Christmas tree.





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.