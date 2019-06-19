A goldfish turned up in the Niagara River after being flushed down the toilet — and it’s just really, really big

caption Something’s fishy. source Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper/Facebook

Apparently, there’s good reason to never flush a goldfish.

A nearly foot-long goldfish was discovered downstream of a Buffalo, New York, wastewater treatment plant, according to a Facebook post from the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

“Goldfish can survive year-round in our watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish. Scientists estimate that tens of millions of goldfish now live in the Great Lakes,” the post said.

Fish are friends – don’t flush!

On Friday, the Waterkeeper said that he found a 14-inch goldfish downstream of the wastewater treatment plan – and it should be a reminder not to dispose of unwanted pet fish in the toilet.

In the post, the Waterkeeper said that goldfish can be disruptive to natural species.

According to a 2018 Business Insider article, releasing goldfish into the wild could lead to an eventual “ecological disaster, which could threaten hundreds of other species. Turns out, goldfish are one of the world’s worst invasive species.”

The article notes that given the time and space, goldfish can grow a great deal in size – even up to 4 pounds. It’s unclear how much the pictured fish clocks in at, but it’s definitely bigger than your average carnival prize.

The Waterkeeper’s post concluded with a plea: “If you cannot keep your pet, please return it to the store instead of flushing or releasing it.”

