25 beautiful and affordable fine jewelry gifts she’ll love — all under $500

- Vrai & Oro
If there’s any time to treat your loved one to a beautiful and long-lasting piece of fine jewelry, it’s the holidays. True fine jewelry made with materials like pure or 14-karat gold (not just gold vermeil, which is gold plated over sterling silver) costs a lot precisely because of its material composition and careful craftsmanship, so it’s wise to budget accordingly.
Don’t stress too much, though. You don’t have to spend more than $500 for a durable and pretty bracelet, necklace, pair of earrings, or ring this holiday season. She’ll want to wear any of the following pieces every day of the new year.
These 25 thoughtfully designed pieces of fine jewelry are sure to impress her – and they all cost $500 or less.
Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant
- AUrate
AUrate Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant, $300, available at AUrate
Available in 18k rose, white, and yellow gold
You can’t go wrong with a subtle personal letter charm necklace. It’s wearable at two lengths – collarbone and chest.
Duo Ring
- Mejuri
Mejuri Duo Ring, $299, available at Mejuri
One smooth and one twisted, the complementary rings in this two-in-one piece are forever linked together.
Charming Hoops
- Ariel Gordon
Ariel Gordon Charming Hoops, $192.50, available at Ariel Gordon
These playful hoops, also available in star, heart, smiley face, and rainbow styles, really live up to their name.
Double Stone Ring
- Catbird
WWAKE Double Stone Ring, $352, available at Catbird
The semi-precious stone tourmaline can be found in many different colors. This sweet ring features it in shades of pink and purple.
Circle Necklace
- Vrai & Oro
Vrai & Oro Circle Necklace, $190, available at Vrai & Oro
Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold
A delicate circle necklace never goes out of style, whether worn by itself or layered with other pieces.
Moonstone and Iolite Lariat Necklace
- Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Moonstone and Iolite Lariat Necklace, $265, available at Stone and Strand
She can accentuate both her collarbone and chest by wearing this necklace made from ethically mined, limited-supply materials.
Rainbow Huggie Earrings
- The Last Line
The Last Line Medium Rainbow Huggie Earrings, starting at $219, available at The Last Line
A row of precious stones, including ruby, sapphires, and amethyst, line these earlobe-hugging earrings.
Sensu Bracelet
- AUrate
AUrate Sensu Bracelet, $420, available at AUrate
Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold
This folded gold piece is inspired by the silk fans of the Japanese kabuki dance. The whole Sensu collection from AUrate revolves around this unique design.
Capture Ring
- Auvere
Auvere Capture Ring, $500, available at Auvere
This fierce ring, which takes a sharp bite out of her finger, is handcrafted with equally impressive 22k gold.
Sapphire Dot Ring
- Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember Sapphire Dot Ring, $159, available at Edge of Ember
The addition of a gold bead makes this everyday stacking ring a little more interesting.
Line Threaders
- Vrai & Oro
Vrai & Oro Line Threaders, $110, available at Vrai & Oro
Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold
No matter how she moves, these elegant threaders will move with her (but won’t fall out).
Double Hoop Huggie Earrings
- Shopbop
Zoe Chicco Thin Double Hoop Huggie Earrings, $495, available at Shopbop
The white diamonds are the luxury cherries on top of these double-hoop beauties.
Bar Bracelet
- Vrai & Oro
Vrai & Oro Bar Bracelet, $335, available at Vrai & Oro
Make sure to take advantage of the free 20-character engraving option for this simple bar bracelet.
Maleficent Necklace
- Catbird
Catbird Maleficent Necklace, $376, available at Catbird
Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold
In contrast to Catbird’s Sleeping Beauty Necklace, the Maleficent is dark and mysterious – but eye-catching nonetheless.
Shooting Star Open Hoop Earrings
- Maison Miru
Maison Miru Shooting Star Open Hoop Earrings, $210, available at Maison Miru
Open up to the possibility of unconventional and understated hoops.
North Star Diamond Pendant
- Nordstrom
Anzie Aztec North Star Diamond Pendant, $395, available at Nordstrom
Find her North Star in this diamond-centered pendant that sparkles like the night sky.
Pas de Deux Ring
- Catbird
Catbird Pas de Deux Ring, $410, available at Catbird
Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold, and 22k yellow gold
The fede design of clasped hands dates back to the Middle Ages, but its signal of commitment is timeless.
Double Open Chain Bracelet
- Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Double Open Chain Bracelet, $295, available at Stone and Strand
The small link sizes prevent this chain bracelet from looking clunky or overbearing.
Eye & Lash Ear Jackets
- Bloomingdale’s
Moon & Meadow Eye & Lash Ear Jackets, $216, available at Bloomingdale’s
Gift these artsy ear jackets with a wink and a smile.
Diamond Zigzag Ring
- Bloomingdale’s
Bloomingdale’s Diamond Zigzag Ring, $280, available at Bloomingdale’s
This sharp and edgy ring is softened by the small diamonds lining the band.
Crisscross Hoop Earrings
- Macy’s
Macy’s Crisscross Hoop Earrings, $127.50, available at Macy’s
If she has more than enough pairs of classic hoops, crisscross hoops are a subtle and stylish departure.
Love Knot Ring
- Ariel Gordon
Ariel Gordon Love Knot Ring, $220, available at Ariel Gordon
Available in 14k rose and yellow gold
She’s in good company – famous actresses and singers have been spotted sporting this tightly wound design.
Small Cage Bracelet
- Auvere
Auvere Small Cage Bracelet, $300, available at Auvere
The geometric versatility of the tiny pyramid structure will make her feel anything but caged in.
Bitty Diamond Ring Necklace
- Catbird
Susan Highsmith Bitty Diamond Ring Necklace, $495, available at Catbird
It’s not as easy to lose this diamond ring since it’s strung on a gold chain.
Pearl Bracelet
- Mejuri
Mejuri Pearl Bracelet, $158, available at Mejuri
A simple and elegant pairing you shouldn’t overlook? 14k gold and small freshwater pearls.