25 beautiful and affordable fine jewelry gifts she’ll love — all under $500

If there’s any time to treat your loved one to a beautiful and long-lasting piece of fine jewelry, it’s the holidays. True fine jewelry made with materials like pure or 14-karat gold (not just gold vermeil, which is gold plated over sterling silver) costs a lot precisely because of its material composition and careful craftsmanship, so it’s wise to budget accordingly.

Don’t stress too much, though. You don’t have to spend more than $500 for a durable and pretty bracelet, necklace, pair of earrings, or ring this holiday season. She’ll want to wear any of the following pieces every day of the new year.

These 25 thoughtfully designed pieces of fine jewelry are sure to impress her – and they all cost $500 or less.

Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant

Available in 18k rose, white, and yellow gold

You can’t go wrong with a subtle personal letter charm necklace. It’s wearable at two lengths – collarbone and chest.

Duo Ring

One smooth and one twisted, the complementary rings in this two-in-one piece are forever linked together.

Charming Hoops

These playful hoops, also available in star, heart, smiley face, and rainbow styles, really live up to their name.

Double Stone Ring

The semi-precious stone tourmaline can be found in many different colors. This sweet ring features it in shades of pink and purple.

Circle Necklace

Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold

A delicate circle necklace never goes out of style, whether worn by itself or layered with other pieces.

Moonstone and Iolite Lariat Necklace

She can accentuate both her collarbone and chest by wearing this necklace made from ethically mined, limited-supply materials.

Rainbow Huggie Earrings

A row of precious stones, including ruby, sapphires, and amethyst, line these earlobe-hugging earrings.

Sensu Bracelet

Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold

This folded gold piece is inspired by the silk fans of the Japanese kabuki dance. The whole Sensu collection from AUrate revolves around this unique design.

Capture Ring

This fierce ring, which takes a sharp bite out of her finger, is handcrafted with equally impressive 22k gold.

Sapphire Dot Ring

The addition of a gold bead makes this everyday stacking ring a little more interesting.

Line Threaders

Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold

No matter how she moves, these elegant threaders will move with her (but won’t fall out).

Double Hoop Huggie Earrings

The white diamonds are the luxury cherries on top of these double-hoop beauties.

Bar Bracelet

Make sure to take advantage of the free 20-character engraving option for this simple bar bracelet.

Maleficent Necklace

Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold

In contrast to Catbird’s Sleeping Beauty Necklace, the Maleficent is dark and mysterious – but eye-catching nonetheless.

Shooting Star Open Hoop Earrings

Open up to the possibility of unconventional and understated hoops.

North Star Diamond Pendant

Find her North Star in this diamond-centered pendant that sparkles like the night sky.

Pas de Deux Ring

Available in 14k rose, white, and yellow gold, and 22k yellow gold

The fede design of clasped hands dates back to the Middle Ages, but its signal of commitment is timeless.

Double Open Chain Bracelet

The small link sizes prevent this chain bracelet from looking clunky or overbearing.

Eye & Lash Ear Jackets

Gift these artsy ear jackets with a wink and a smile.

Diamond Zigzag Ring

This sharp and edgy ring is softened by the small diamonds lining the band.

Crisscross Hoop Earrings

If she has more than enough pairs of classic hoops, crisscross hoops are a subtle and stylish departure.

Love Knot Ring

Available in 14k rose and yellow gold

She’s in good company – famous actresses and singers have been spotted sporting this tightly wound design.

Small Cage Bracelet

The geometric versatility of the tiny pyramid structure will make her feel anything but caged in.

Bitty Diamond Ring Necklace

It’s not as easy to lose this diamond ring since it’s strung on a gold chain.

Pearl Bracelet

A simple and elegant pairing you shouldn’t overlook? 14k gold and small freshwater pearls.