23 beautiful fine jewelry gifts she’ll love — all under $1,000

Fine jewelry – pieces made with high-quality materials like solid 14-karat gold or precious stones (or both) and a high-level of craftsmanship – costs a lot of money, understandably so when you consider the process. The high price tag on these products makes them reserved for special occasions, like the holidays. So, if there’s someone in your life who you want to splurge on this season – be it your wife, mother, sister, or friend – a piece of jewelry is a thoughtful gift she’ll be sure to appreciate.

Whether you’re looking to dazzle her with diamonds, go for more minimal metals, or pick a statement piece covered in stones, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of fine jewelry pieces you can get for $1,000 or less this season, and she’ll love to add any of them to her collection.

Keep scrolling for 23 pieces of fine jewelry you can get her for $1,000 or less.

A delicate circle bracelet

A delicate circle bracelet has a timeless appeal. Whether worn on its own or layered with others on her wrist, this will become an everyday essential.

A unique black diamond ring

Available in 14k yellow and rose gold

A direct contrast to Catbird’s brighter Sleeping Beauty Ring, this ring has a darker, more mysterious look, but the black diamond set between two white ones is particularly striking.

Earrings with a unique shape and stones

The sleek design of these 14k gold earrings is accentuated by the opal stones, which cast a beautiful glimmer in the light.

An initial and diamond necklace

Add one, two, or three initials to this solid 14k gold chain for a personalized piece that will become a staple.

A cool, long necklace

You can bet she owns nothing like this unique, extra-long necklace, which is designed and named after the Ara constellation.

A funky pair of studs

Earrings are an accessory that she can really have fun with. This pair does just that, keeping it classy with a mix of black and white diamonds, but adding a more trendy edge with the unique bee shape.

A personalized birthstone necklace

With the ability to add up to six birthstones to this delicate gold chain, this is a great custom gift. Choose stones to represent her family members, friends, or just mix colors you know she loves.

An architecturally interesting cuff

Available in rose, yellow, and white gold vermeil

Worn dangling around her wrist, or higher up on her arm, this geometric cuff adds intrigue to any look.

A dainty cuff with diamonds

Available in 14k yellow, white, and rose gold

This thin cuff is set with four white diamonds and looks great on its own or layered with thicker bangles.

A delicate, but unique pair of hoops

Gold hoops are very of-the-moment as it is, but this open-heart shape takes the trend a step further for look that stands out of the crowd just a little bit.

A luxe signet ring

The silhoutte of the signet ring is a classic, and this one covered in diamonds is an everyday luxury she’ll love to wear.

Colorful huggies

With colorful stones like amesthyst, ruby, emerald, and more, these lobe-hugging pairs will add a bright touch to all of her ensembles.

A little ID bracelet

Available in 14k yellow and rose gold

With room for up to 12 characters, this dainty little ID bracelet can be customized in endless ways. You can even add a diamond or a stamped heart.

A simply set diamond necklace

Available in 14k yellow, white, and rose gold

This singular diamond in a simple bezel setting is a classic, and all she needs to add a little sparkle to her everyday.

A bold stone ring

Available in 14k yellow or rose gold

This thick chain ring covered in pave jewels makes a subtle statement she can wear everyday. The whole Queue collection at Stone and Strand revolves around this pave style.

A dainty diamond ring

Available in 14k or 18k yellow, white, and rose gold

Diagonally intersecting gold bands adorned with little diamonds make this an eye-catching piece. Not only does it look good, but AUrate is committed to ethical sourcing and giving back to the community, so she can feel good about rocking it too.

A set of stackable rings

Three delicate bands – one simple 14k gold, one with three pink sapphires, and one with a white sapphire and gold bead – compliment each other for a fun look when stacked.

An updated pearl earring

Timeless pearl earrings are given a twist with this unique pair. The 14k gold curves through the ear and clutches a freshwater pearl on the end, for a more modern, but still classic look.

A curved diamond band

Available in 18k white, yellow, and rose gold

Soft curved edges and impeccably set diamonds – it’s the little details and clear craftsmanship that make this piece so beautiful.

Simple diamond studs

A simple pair of diamonds is a classic that will last a lifetime in her collection. A 14k gold setting and small diamonds make this a minimalist pair she’ll go to everyday.

A small, but statement ring

This small ring makes a statement with thick sapphire baguettes in multiple colors, set between simple white diamonds.

A stackable diamond ring

Available in 14k yellow, white, or rose gold

The open design, with a small diamond on each end, makes this ring stand out when stacked, but just as great of a dainty piece on its own.

A ring inspired by art

Inspired by Frida Kahlo’s “Self Portrait Dedicated to Dr Eloesser” this golden hand with a cuff covered in diamonds and clutching a ribbon, is surely a unique conversation piece.