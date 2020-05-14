You can learn how to be happier through a series of online classes taught by people living in Finland

caption Finland’s winter wonderland and nature contribute to the country’s happiness. source Tanhu / Shutterstock

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the last three years, and locals want to share their secrets.

“Rent a Finn” started as an in-person program, but it has now pivoted to online classes.

In the virtual classes, which will take place from May to June, local experts will showcase the activities that make them happy.

It may seem like a mystery to many how an entire country can be so happy, but Finland is willing to give its secrets away for free.

The country has been ranked No. 1 in the World Happiness Report for the last three years. Even amidst a pandemic, the country still seems to remain positive.

Instead of visiting the country or diving deep into research, people can now take an online course from Finnish experts to see firsthand what makes them happy.

The classes start on Friday, May 15, and last throughout June. During the free lessons, six local experts will showcase activities that contribute to their happiness.

Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag.

Each 60-minute class will focus on a different topic, like exercising, relaxation, food, and free time

The country attributes its happiness to many daily habits, like short walks, ice swimming, and eating fresh food. While individual habits are important, the country also has structural support systems that lend to its happiness.

Finland is 75% forest, so its clean air is tied to lower levels of depression and anxiety. The country is also well known for its healthcare, welfare, and education systems.

During the virtual courses, experts will show individuals small things they can do to live happier lives

For example, Päivikki Koskinen, a freelance journalist and therapeutic coach, will share her love for saunas and ice baths. Before her class, she suggests that attendees grab some cold refreshments and a big bucket of cold water.

Forging is a popular activity in Finland.

Sasu Laukkonen, a Michelin-starred chef, doesn’t require his participants to get cold to be happy. Instead, his session focuses on food and forging.

The virtual course is based on the country’s Rent a Finn program, which was launched in the summer of 2019. As part of the in-person program, visitors were offered the chance to spend the day with a Finn, who would teach them how to be happy by demonstrating how the locals live.

Now, the program has shifted to an online platform and is called Rent A Finn Goes Virtual. The livestreams will be available on Facebook and YouTube with a Q&A taking place on Instagram afterward. They’ll also be recorded and posted online, so viewers can watch anytime.

Those interested in learning more can also book private sessions with one of the happiness guides at the end of June.