Finland’s Sanna Marin, 34, will soon become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister

34-year-old Sanna Marin, formerly Finland’s Minister of Transport and Communications, will soon make history as the country’s youngest prime minister ever.

Marin was selected by her Social Democratic party on Sunday to take over as the country’s leader after former Prime Minister Antti Rinne resigned last week. She will become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister once she takes office this week.

Marin will also become Finland’s third female prime minister.

The Social Democrats are the largest party in the country’s governing coalition. Marin told reporters that she would work to rebuild trust within the coalition after a postal strike shook confidence in Rinne’s leadership.

“We have a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust,” Marin told reporters.

The other parties in Finland’s coalition government are also led by women, several of whom are under the age of 35.

Finland’s government is now led by these five party leaders. #newgeneration pic.twitter.com/vis0qB9tO8 — Tuomas Niskakangas (@TNiskakangas) December 8, 2019

Marin joins other young world leaders, including 39-year-old Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, and 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk, the prime minister of Ukraine.

Marin’s age and progressive politics, along with the fact that she is a new mom, have garnered comparisons to Arden.

Marin entered into politics at age 27, becoming the head of the City Council in her hometown of Tampere.

“I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate,” she said.

Her designation comes as several of the country’s largest companies plan to strike on Monday, Reuters said. The strike is estimated to result in a loss of about 500 million euros ($550 million), according to the Confederation of Finnish Industries.