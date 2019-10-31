FinTech Start-Up BetterTradeOff Adds Former Standard Chartered CEO Karen Fawcett to its Board and Bolsters Executive Team as Business Ramps Up

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 October 2019 – BetterTradeOff, a Singapore-headquartered FinTech start-up, today announced three prominent appointments as it ramps up capabilities for its life-planning solution which is being used by some of the world’s leading financial institutions, plus the planned rollout of a new direct to consumer proposition “UP”.





Karen Fawcett joins BetterTradeOff as a Non-executive Director, bringing valuable insight and strategic counsel to BTO’s senior management. Karen is currently a Non-Executive Director of INSEAD and formerly Global CEO of retail banking as well as Head of Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered. Ms. Fawcett has had an extremely broad, career across wholesale and retail banking, global strategy plus brand and marketing. Prior to her career in banking, Ms. Fawcett was a Partner with Booz Allen Hamilton specialising in financial services in the Asia-Pacific region.





Shannon Cullum joins BetterTradeOff as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing with him over 25 years of experience in the world of marketing and communications, including nine as a CEO within leading multinational ad networks Saatchi & Saatchi and MullenLowe. He has worked on more than a hundred multimedia brand campaigns, spanning 30 plus countries and over 20 consumer categories. He joins BetterTradeOff to lead development of the B2C brand proposition and spearhead the consumer launch.





Alex Shiu has been appointed as Chief Product Officer. He joins BetterTradeOff from Hotels.com where he was most recently Head of Strategy and Business Development for Asia Pacific, leading commercial trading and long-range strategic development of the brand in the Asia Pacific region. Alex is a Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific eCommerce veteran with a wealth of experience across major online marketplaces and globally scalable platform businesses, including eBay, Yahoo!, Walmart eCommerce, Lazada and Expedia.





BTO currently provides the world’s leading financial institutions with a collaborative platform that allows advisors to work together with clients on a plan to finance and protect their dreams. The platform combats the complexities of traditional financial planning, leveraging real-time data and analytics to help advisors provide clients with a meaningful and intuitive understanding of their current financial situation.





BetterTradeOff will soon launch a direct-to-consumer version of its life-planning tool.





For more information, please refer to this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xv6zb8k2ywc4zam/AACfXLpspkmRRrYxEcbyqt-xa?dl=0



