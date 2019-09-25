FinTech Start-Up BetterTradeOff Revolutionizes The Financial Planning Industry With A Life-Planning Tool That Puts The Future At People’s Fingertips

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September, 2019 – Singapore-headquartered FinTech start-up BetterTradeOff has developed a life-planning solution, that helps individuals make well-informed decisions for their future. The solution, the first of its kind, is built on a technology platform that incorporates advanced statistical models and artificial intelligence.

The company partners with the world’s leading financial institutions, enabling their financial advisors to provide clients with a transparent and unbiased plan for achieving their life goals and dreams.

The platform was developed to combat the complexities of traditional financial planning, leveraging real-time data and analytics to help advisors provide clients with a meaningful and intuitive understanding of their current financial situation.

It also has the ability to show the financial impact of a client’s every decision, so they can see and understand clearly the outcome of each decision they make. Elements of the plan can then be dynamically adjusted to suit the user, while offering unbiased solutions, such as investment strategies, to help them achieve their life goals.

The BetterTradeOff solution not only simplifies financial planning, it also helps advisors build trust through transparency, while making better recommendations to their clients.

BetterTradeOff currently has presence in four countries: Singapore, the Philippines, the UAE and Switzerland, and has been recognized internationally by multiple industry awards, including the 2018 Global FinTech Hackcelerator — a high profile industry event organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to honour revolutionary and innovative market ready solutions. The company also won the “DIAmond Award — for Most Innovative Start-up” – at the most prestigious InsurTech event in the world, the DIA Conference 2018. The award acknowledges the latest and most innovative financial technology, that is transforming the industry today.

The company, which is led by five industry experts namely Laurent Bertrand, Cedric Gouliardon, Robert Lonsdorfer, Sylvain Thiebaut, and Greg Samuel, who together have over 100 years of experience in the financial services and technology sector, started with a purpose of helping individuals unleash endless possibilities in their lives through the power of better decisions.

For more information, please refer to this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z1jpcq8cy886c22/AABfdirztHJBTsomZ5VPe4Pra?dl=0



