We asked top VCs to pitch us on up-and-coming fintechs. Here are the 12 they came up with.

caption Rachel Carpenter, Intrinio founder and CEO source Intrinio

We ask some of the top venture investors to recommend up-and-coming US-based fintechs, with one catch: They couldn’t suggest companies in their own portfolios.

We got a wide range of answers, but one theme was startups that cater to the underserved or unbanked.

Talk to any venture investor long enough, and they’re likely to eventually pitch you on a startup in their portfolio. It’s natural for them to want to push companies they’re financially tied to and have already thrown their support behind.

So when Business Insider reached out to some of the top venture-capital firms to get their recommendations on the hottest up-and-coming US-based fintechs, there was one caveat: They couldn’t have invested in them.

More than half a dozen VCs agreed to participate. Their responses included a wide range of fintechs, but one theme across many of the startups was a focus on the underserved and unbanked.