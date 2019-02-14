Fire at Carlton Hotel and power outage hit Singapore city centre on Thursday

Clarke Quay MRT station was one of those affected by the electricity supply disruption on Feb 14, 2019 . The Straits Times

A fire and a power outage plagued some areas of Singapore’s city on Thursday (Feb 14) afternoon.

SP Power said in a Facebook update that the power outage occurred at 1:09pm in the areas of Bugis, City Hall, Marina and Somerset.

It added that train services were not affected, although power supply at seven MRT stations along the North-East Line – Potong Pasir, Boon Keng, Dhoby Ghaut, Clarke Quay, Chinatown, Outram Park, and Harbourfront – was disrupted.

“Supply was progressively restored from 1:19pm and fully restored by 1:21pm to all areas except Carlton Hotel,” SP Power said, adding that it was “carrying out works at the substation serving Carlton Hotel to restore supply as soon as possible”.

At around the same time, a fire was reported at Carlton Hotel – which is located in City Hall – resulting in the evacuation of around a thousand people.

SCDF officers at Carlton Hotel on Feb 14. The Straits Times

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had responded to the fire at 1.15pm, and found the fire contained within a switch room.

While there were no reported injuries, The Straits Times reported that witnesses heard several loud explosions.

It remains unclear if there is any link between the fire at the hotel and the power outage.