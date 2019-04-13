A fire broke out at the Coachella music festival Saturday morning, and people started comparing it to FYRE Festival

caption The Coachella camp grounds lit up from a Saturday morning fire. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

A fire broke out at the Coachella music festival early Saturday morning.

CAL FIRE and The Riverside County Fire Department responded and “contained” the flames within 22 minutes of getting the call. There were no reported injuries.

Festivalgoers heard explosions and saw flames near the mobile shower units on the campgrounds.

People on Twitter started comparing Coachella to FYRE festival after watching the saga unfold.

Coachella – the annual music festival in Indio, California, – kicked off on Friday. By Saturday at 2:06 a.m. police were responding to a fire that broke out on the campgrounds.

Firefighters responded to reports of a mobile shower unit on fire, and they were able to “contain” it within 22 minutes – by 2:28 a.m. – according to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department. The department reported no injuries.

Festivalgoers turned to Twitter to share what was happening with their followers. Many of them posted videos of the flames around the shower units and storage containers from whatever view they had.

showers at Coachella campground caught on fire…

“everybody out of the showers now!” – someone in their towel running out pic.twitter.com/WPPUHjXgxe — ???? (@spxheda) April 13, 2019

Twitter users described hearing explosion-like sounds, guessing what may have happened.

Explosion in Coachella camp grounds at 2 AM, looks like propane tank exploded. @BuzzFeedNews pic.twitter.com/PakGCCgzfh — allisyn rees (@allisynrees) April 13, 2019

Some people were calling the festival “lit” because of the flames.

Lit af — yass ???????? daddy (@hotlidda) April 13, 2019

Damn, Coachella is lit ????#Coachella2019 Hope everyone is ok over there. pic.twitter.com/SqNki9yjxM — Emily Mathason (@emilyinla) April 13, 2019

But others were reminded of another festival that went awry: FYRE Festival.

Fyre Fest the Rekindling lol — Wendy Lester (@WendyWings) April 13, 2019

@bredaspillane fyre 2.0!! — Who dah hell is dat (@kespalan) April 13, 2019