A large fire has broken out next to the Saudi embassy in London

caption A building caught fire next door to the Saudi embassy in London on Friday morning. source jimmy007boy/Twitter

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze at a building next to Saudi Arabia’s embassy in central London on friday morning.

The fire broke out at a restaurant next to the embassy.

Dramatic footage shows flames moving along the side of a building, sending a plume of black smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A large fire broke out in a building next door to Saudi Arabia’s embassy in London on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a restaurant on Chesterfield Street, which is perpendicular to Curzon Street, where the Saudi embassy is located. It is located in the ritzy London neighborhood of Mayfair.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor, and had flats above it, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the building. No injuries have been reported so far, the London Metropolitan Police told Business Insider.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, the fire brigade said. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Footage on social media showed flames moving upward on a building, sending a plume of black smoke around the area.

Major fire next to the Saudi Embassy on Curzon Street Mayfair. Fire engines arriving pic.twitter.com/v5jEJKrdxb — Jimbo (@jimmy007boy) November 2, 2018

David Yelland, who was on the scene, described seeing a plume of smoke and smelling a “real stink.”