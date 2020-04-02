Founders need to ‘fire’ themselves every 3 to 6 months if they want their companies to grow, says the CEO of a startup disrupting the $1 trillion money-transfer industry

caption Monito cofounder and CEO François Briod. source Monito

Scaling a startup is full of challenges, but it has its fair share of rewards as well.

François Briod, who cofounded Swiss fintech startup Monito, says that finding talent is part of the challenge, but when it works, “it’s kind of magical what you can achieve.”

Business Insider spoke with Briod about his experience growing a team from its original three cofounders to nearly 20 members, with a goal to double in size this year.

This article is part of a series on growing a small business, called “From 1 to 100.”

International money transfers represent a $1 trillion industry that typically costs users $28 billion in fees per year.

In response, one Swiss fintech startup is hoping to grow quickly to bring transparency to the marketplace – and bring savings to customers who send funds overseas.

The vision for Monito is to become a widely known and used comparison website for sending funds across borders, sort of like a Kayak.com or Booking.com for remittances.

“To do that, we would need to really hit a massive scale and hundreds of team members,” cofounder and CEO François Briod said in an interview with Business Insider. “We really want to be this global hub and have an impact on the lives of millions.”

Seeing a multibillion-dollar opportunity

To achieve that reach and process hundreds of billions of transactions, Briod said his team will need to exponentially scale up from its current baker’s dozen employees and handful of partners.

Even with the lean crew, Briod said Monito facilitated $200 million in transfers last year, saving its customers roughly $10 million in fees, and is on track to double or triple those numbers this year.

That still leaves a long way to go before putting a significant dent in the billions that consumers pay each year to companies like PayPal, Western Union, and MoneyGram, but Briod is optimistic that finding talented and motivated members who are committed to Monito’s mission will enable the team to reach that goal.

“Part of the most rewarding element of the journey is adding new team members,” Briod said. “There is a limit to what you can achieve with three founders.”

Starting with ‘three guys in a garage’

When François Briod and his brother Pascal were just children – 8 and 10 years old, respectively – they launched a nonprofit to provide meals for a children’s center in Cameroon.

Through that experience, they saw first hand the expense and hassle that accompanied sending money overseas, and it sparked a lifelong interest in the complex and opaque international money-transfer industry.

Years later, in 2013, the brothers teamed up with a friend for a Startup Weekend event to pitch their idea for a revolutionary way to send money overseas.

Soon the trio were on their way to transforming a student project into an international hub that they hoped would allow millions of people around the world to preserve more of their hard-earned money.

Breaking the Bezos ‘two pizza rule’

According to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ “two pizza rule,” meetings and teams perform best when they can be fed with just a pair of pies, and for several years Monito was a two-pizza company.

“When you can still sit around a table, everyone is aware of what everything is doing, it’s super easy to collaborate,” he said. But as more people join, “you need to find clever ways to keep engaged with the whole team.”

To guide Monito’s growth, which now boasts nearly 20 members, Briod offered a useful strategy: “You need to hire people that are better than you at doing stuff that is very important for the company.”

“One of the challenging aspects of being the founder is that you need to fire yourself every three to six months to find someone better than you at doing the things that you’re doing now,” he added.

Briod said he has a target of doubling his team size this year, with priorities on roles like engineers and marketing.

“We’ve really dedicated more and more time to hiring in the past year because we understood that is a key part of today’s success and tomorrow’s as well,” he said.