A cafeteria worker who was fired after paying for a student’s $8 lunch was offered her job back. She says she won’t take it.

Bonnie Kimball was fired from from her position at Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, New Hampshire, by Cafe Services in March.

The company said she violated its polices and school policies when she gave a student an $8 lunch for free when he didn’t have the money to pay for it.

Cafe Services’ school dining division, Fresh Picks Café, announced on Friday that it had offered to rehire Kimball.

Kimball said she won’t return the the job and that she believes she’s only being rehired for publicity.

In a statement to INSIDER, Fresh Picks Café President Brian Stone said the company would provide Kimball with back pay if she rejoined the team, and it would work on its policies regarding students who can’t pay for food.

Kimball told WMUR, however, that she won’t return to the job and that she believes she’s only being rehired for publicity.

“They’re only offering my job back to get the press off their backs,” she said. “They don’t want me back because they want me. I’m not bailing them out. No.”

In a statement provided to INSIDER, Mascoma Valley Regional School District Superintendent Amanda Isabelle said the district would work with Café Services to review food policies.

“I believe we have all learned something through this process,” Isabelle said.

The district renewed its contract with Cafe Services last week.

“Our contract with Café Services was renewed only after a review of its ability to deliver comprehensive, whole and nutritious meal plans for our students including free lunch for those who need assistance,” Isabelle said.

Her statement said the district provides a number of programs to support families struggling with food insecurity, including a food bank.