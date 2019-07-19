The first and last outfits of 10 characters on ‘Friends’

caption Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) kicked off the series in a wedding dress. source NBC

“Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon, making major stars out of its ensemble cast.

Each of the characters went through a fashion evolution throughout the series’ decade-long run, going from classic ’90s fashions to looks from the mid-2000s.

Overall, by the end of the series, many of the show’s characters had stayed true to their original looks but changed them slihgtly.

Over the years, “Friends,” has become quite the cultural juggernaut known for its funny plotlines and memorable fashions.

Here are the first and last looks of some of the most-known “Friends” characters.

Rachel Green made her series debut in a wedding dress.

caption She had a veil and everything. source NBC

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) burst into Central Perk soaking wet after leaving what was supposed to be her wedding to Barry.

For her first appearance, she was still donning her wedding dress, an embellished off-the-shoulder white gown with a voluminous skirt. She also still had on her white tulle veil, beaded headpiece, and wedding jewelry, but no engagement ring.

She ended the show in a much more casual printed tank top and flare-legged jeans.

caption She kept her look simple. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

On the series’ final scene, Rachel sported a printed brown tank top with dark, flare-legged jeans and black boots. Her hair was in a sleek blowout with side bangs and she accessorized with a silver necklace and bracelet.

Gunther’s signature blond hair made a bold statement in the background of the show’s second episode.

caption This is technically his first appearance. source NBC

First appearance: 1.2, “The One With The Sonogram At The End”

On the show, Gunther (James Michael Tyler) had the most appearances out of any recurring characters aside from the main cast, with the Central-Perk barista appearing in over 145 of the series’ 236 episodes.

Though he was frequently spotted in the background and was thus uncredited for many of his appearances, he can be seen making coffee behind the main characters as they chat on the second episode of the first season. He wore a bright-red blazer over a blue button-down and accessorized with a plaid tie.

His last outfit was equally vibrant.

caption Once again, he had some blue plaid going on. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.17, “The Last One Pt. 1”

As Rachel ordered a coffee from Central Perk for what she believed would be the last time, she was approached by Gunther, who told her that he loved her and wanted to see if that would change her mind about moving to Paris.

He wore a vibrant-blue plaid button-down and a blue striped tie with flowers, and, of course, his hair was still “brighter than the sun,” as Rachel lovingly pointed out.

Ross Geller wore a lot of rumpled layers for his first scene.

caption That’s a whole lot of layers. source NBC

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

When Ross (David Schwimmer) first appeared he was downtrodden over his pending divorce from his wife, Carol, and this could be seen in how he was wearing a lot of wrinkled, oversized layers.

He wore an oversized navy-blue jacket over a red button-down and ribbed blue shirt in his first scene. He paired them with khaki pants and black leather boots.

Ross ended his series run in a brown pullover with tan pants.

caption It’s a fairly plain outfit. source The CW

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

As he prepared to say goodbye to Chandler and Monica, Ross wore a brown zip-up pullover with tan pants and black boots.

Jack and Judy Geller wore business-casual looks for their first scene of the series.

caption They looked ready to attend an important gathering. source NBC

First appearance: 1.2, “The One With The Sonogram At The End”

Monica and Ross’s parents appear in more than two dozen episodes across all 10 seasons, becoming some of the most prevalent recurring characters on the series.

In their first appearance on the show’s second episode, Judy (Christina Pickles) can be seen criticizing Monica’s cooking while wearing a tailored jacket. She had plenty of ’90s statement jewelry and her hair was perfectly coiffed. Jack (Elliott Gould) was wearing a tan blazer over a blue button-down with grey slacks and navy-blue loafers.

Their style was very much the same by the series’ final season.

caption They still look posh. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.4, “The One With The Cake”

The Gellers made their final appearance for baby Emma’s first birthday party as they brought an enormous gift for their grandchild.

Judy’s hair was significantly shorter and darker and she was decked head-to-toe in baby pink, completing her look with a matching purse. Jack wore a checkered shirt beneath a navy-blue sweater and paired them with tan trousers.

Monica Geller started out the series in a quintessential ‘90s look complete with suspenders.

caption She had a pale-yellow jacket. source Netflix

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

When we first met Monica (Courteney Cox), she was looking truly ’90s in a pale-yellow jacket worn over a ribbed white T-shirt. Her look was complete with chunky suspenders for her khaki pants.

She also topped the look off with a statement watch. Her hair was styled in a layered cut with heavy bangs and she wore ’90s-style light-brown lipstick as she told her friends about her dating woes.

Courteney Cox strategically hid her pregnancy during Monica’s final on-screen moments.

caption The actress was pregnant in real life. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

Toward the end of filming season 10, Cox was pregnant with her first child, her daughter Coco, who was born just a few weeks after the final episode of “Friends” aired on NBC.

Since Monica was not expecting on the show, Cox’s pregnancy was strategically hidden with baggy shirts and props. During her final moments on screen, Monica can be seen wearing a flowy black dress with black boots. The look was topped off with a jean jacket.

Joey Tribbiani wore a black leather jacket, jeans, and black cowboy boots for the series’ first scene.

caption His look had plenty of black. source NBC

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

Cementing his status as a cool daytime soap actor, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) first wore a black leather jacket over a black shirt with jeans.

His final look was an updated version of his first outfit.

caption Again, he wore black. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

Joey ended his run in a black collared shirt with jeans and sneakers – his look certainly seemed a bit simpler than it was a decade before.

Phoebe Buffay sported pigtails and a denim vest for her first appearance.

caption She completed her look with large earrings. source NBC

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

Always the most eccentric of the bunch, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) showcased her unique style from the get-go – she first appeared on the show wearing a distressed denim vest over a printed dress with black tights. To complete the look, she had plenty of statement accessories and wore her hair in pigtails.

Her final look was still unique but it felt more mature.

caption She paired her dress with knee-high boots. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

Phoebe’s last style statement is a printed black, white, and brown dress, which she paired with a brown suede jacket, tall brown boots, and light-purple tights, for a slight pop of color. She still wore her signature statement necklaces but her hair was styled in a sleeker, straighter fashion.

Mike Hannigan wore a striped button-down with jeans when he unwittingly met Joey at Central Perk.

caption His look was always fairly casual. source NBC

First appearance: 9.3, “The One with the Pediatrician”

Even though he didn’t appear on the series until the second-to-last season, Mike (Paul Rudd) quickly became a fan favorite. He unwittingly ended up on a blind date with Phoebe when Joey mentioned that he wanted to set her up with his friend Mike, even though he didn’t really have a friend with that name.

Mike happened to be sitting in Central Perk reading when Joey called out his name. Mike was wearing a striped blue-and-red button-down over a green T-shirt, which he paired with dark jeans and black boots.

He ended his character arc in the penultimate episode with a tan cargo shirt and black jeans.

caption His hair stayed shaggy. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.17, “The Last One Pt. 1”

Phoebe’s now-husband made his final appearance in the penultimate episode where he was waiting to greet Monica, Chandler, and their newborn twins with a huge banner.

He wore a tan cargo shirt with floral embroidering on the back over a red shirt with black jeans. He completed the look with his shaggy hair and blue sneakers.

Chandler Bing wore an oversized polo shirt and jeans for his first appearance at Central Perk.

caption His shirt had a few colors in it. source NBCUniversal

First appearance: 1.1, The Pilot, “The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate”

When we see Chandler (Matthew Perry) for the first time, he’s wearing an oversized button-down polo with beige, navy blue, and grey color blocking. It’s paired with jeans and sneakers.

He ended his run in an equally casual outfit.

caption He wore a bit more color on the finale. source NBC

Last appearance: 10.18, “The Last One Pt. 2”

A new father of twins, Chandler said farewell to city life while wearing a red zip-up pullover with a blue T-shirt beneath it. It was, of course, paired with jeans and sneakers.

Janice Litman-Goralnik looked ‘90s to the max in her series debut.

caption She’s a popular recurring character. source NBC

First appearance: 1.5, “The One with the East German Laundry Detergent”

Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and her unmistakably nasally voice appeared on nearly every season of the show, much to Chandler’s chagrin.

She made her first appearance on episode five of the first season of “Friends,” when Chandler was trying to break up with her once and for all … for the first time.

When she came into the coffee shop after a day of shopping, she was wearing a black blazer over a white tank top that she’d paired with a black miniskirt, sheer black tights, and tall black boots. Her hair was styled in a voluminous blowout and she wore a statement necklace and bangles.

The Bings saw Janice for the last time when she almost became their neighbor.

caption “Oh … my … God.” source NBC

Last appearance: 10.15, “The One Where Estelle Dies”

Janice gave one last signature “Oh … my … God” as Chandler and Monica discovered that she was about to make an offer on the home next to the one they just bought.

For her final appearance, Janice wore a leopard-print blouse, wide-legged black pants, and a ruffled black jacket. She topped off the look with a ton of statement jewelry, bouncy curls, and a bright-red lip.