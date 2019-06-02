The first and last outfits of 21 characters on ‘Pretty Little Liars’

caption “Pretty Little Liars” was on the air for years. source Freeform

“Pretty Little Liars” ran from 2010 to 2017 and the show was known for its mysterious twists and turns and its memorable fashions.

Here are the first and last outfits of some of the most important characters on the series.

Characters like Aria Montgomery and Hanna Marin have changed their style a lot over the past few seasons.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The long-running Freeform show “Pretty Little Liars” was about murder and deceit, but it also featured some memorable fashions.

Back when the show first aired in 2010, the characters weren’t yet style icons. But, by the season-seven ending in 2017, Hanna, Aria, Spencer, Ali, Emily, and the rest of the show’s characters had well-established fashions.

Here are the first and last looks of 21 of the most known “PLL” characters.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Alison DiLaurentis was known for that yellow top for so long.

caption Alison DiLaurentis. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore the yellow ruffled top and it would go down in history as what might be her most iconic outfit.

Alison’s last look was quite dark but fun.

caption Aria Montgomery (left) and Alison DiLaurentis (right). source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore a dark, pineapple-print sequined top.

CeCe Drake aka Charlotte DiLaurentis started out with a really bold style that eventually got toned down.

caption Charlotte DiLaurentis. source Freeform

First outfit: On season three, episode seven, she wore this bold orange-and-pink dress and an oversized matching necklace.

She was buried in her last look.

caption Charlotte DiLaurentis. source Freeform

Last outfit: Viewers saw her final look on season six, episode 11. She likely didn’t choose her outfit but Charlotte was buried in a simple blue dress and a strand of pearls.

At first, Aria Montgomery had colorful hair extensions and lots of necklaces.

caption Aria Montgomery. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a a gray T-shirt and layered necklaces. She also had that iconic pink-streaked hair.

By the end of the series, she still kept some color in her look.

caption Aria Montgomery. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she was still unafraid of color, but she kept it out of her hair to let the bold, printed blouse and fringe coat really pop.

Ella Montgomery had a pretty simple look in the beginning.

caption Ella Montgomery. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore jeans, a basic T-shirt, and a long-sleeved cardigan.

She seemed to pick up some bold fashion tips from her daughter Aria.

caption Ella Montgomery. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the show’s finale, she wore a glittery blazer to Aria’s rehearsal dinner.

Ezra Fitz kicked off the series with a simple look.

caption Ezra Fitz. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, he wore a T-shirt under a Henley to show off his casual just-out-of-college teacher style.

His last look was on his wedding day.

caption Ezra Fitz. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, he got married to Aria in this sharp blue suit.

Hanna Marin’s first look was cozy and casual.

caption Hanna Marin. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a simple T-shirt and a hoodie.

Hanna Marin actually became a fashion stylist over the course of the show.

caption Emily Fields (left) with Hanna Marin (right). source Freeform

Last outfit: By the finale, she had really come into her own in the fashion world and she took it by storm in these leather leggings and this bold, flowy top.

Hanna’s mother Ashley Marin was all business in the pilot.

caption Ashley Marin. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a skirt and blazer. She also rarely put her phone down, which illustrated how busy she always was.

She let her impeccable style take over as the seasons passed.

caption Ashley Marin. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore an intricate blue dress to Aria’s rehearsal dinner. Her hair had also lightened up considerably by the final season.

Caleb Rivers’ look started out quite rough.

caption Caleb Rivers. source Freeform

First outfit: On season one, episode 14, he was dressed in combat boots, ripped jeans, an army-green jacket, and a gray T-shirt.

By the end, Caleb had a sharper look.

caption Caleb Rivers. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, he wore a sharp purple blazer and a polka-dot dress shirt to Aria’s wedding. His girlfriend-turned-wife Hanna really helped him embrace fashion since she herself grew up to be a stylist.

Emily Fields first had a pretty sporty style.

caption Emily Fields. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, the competitive swimmer wore a fleece jacket, leggings, and sneakers.

Her final outfit was sporty yet chic.

caption Emily Fields. source Freeform

Last outfit: For her finale look, she wore a T-shirt that nodded to her sporty roots and paired it with a leather skirt.

Emily’s mom, Pam Fields, pretty much stuck to her dress-wearing days throughout the show.

caption Pam Fields. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a pink, collared dress while she lectured Emily about how she would never let her daughter dye her hair pink like Aria’s parents did.

Her final look was also a dress.

caption Pam Fields. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore a white, striped dress to Aria’s rehearsal dinner.

Spencer Hastings’ first look was an argyle sweater.

caption Spencer Hastings source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a preppy look consisting of a red argyle sweater over a white button-down shirt.

She kept her preppy style, but made it more elegant.

caption Spencer Hastings (center). source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she went for chic, fitted trousers and a tucked-in plaid button-down shirt.

Alex Drake’s style was all about copying her twin Spencer.

caption Alex Drake comforting Hanna Marin. source Freeform

First outfit: On season seven, episode one, she pretended to be Spencer by wearing a polished button-down top.

Her last outfit wasn’t even her own.

caption Alex Drake. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she was dressed up in a gingham dress as one of Mona’s living dolls. She never really got to show her true style since she was always pretending to be Spencer or being forced to be someone else.

Melissa Hastings had a very preppy look in the beginning.

caption Melissa Hastings. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore this tan dress with a cream sweater over her shoulders. She paired the preppy look with a headband.

She really moved on from her preppy days.

caption Melissa Hastings. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she can be seen wearing a relaxed flannel shirt. It seems like her style got more casual as she lightened up about life and her family.

Wren Kingston’s first outfit was preppy and soft.

caption Wren Kingston. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, he wore an argyle sweater to match the preppy style of his then-fiancée Melissa.

He’d changed a lot by the final season.

caption Wren Kingston. source Freeform

Last outfit: By the finale, he’d changed a lot and had committed some crimes. With this plaid shirt and jeans, it’s clear his style went from preppy to casual.

Toby Cavanaugh had a tough-guy look in the beginning.

caption Jenna Marshall (left) with Toby Cavanaugh (right). source Freeform

First outfit: On season one, episode three, he wore a leather jacket over a hoodie.

His look got a lot more polished over time.

caption Toby Cavanaugh. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, he rocked a formal look to Aria’s wedding – something season-one Toby probably wouldn’t have ever worn.

Spencer’s mom, Veronica Hastings, has always known her way around a suit set.

caption Veronica Hastings. source Freeform

First outfit: On season one, episode three, she wore a pastel, tweet suit set and a ruffled blouse.

By the end, Veronica toned down the frills.

caption Veronica Hastings. source Freeform

Last outfit: By the finale, she was still looking polished, but she was wearing darker shades than usual.

Mona Vanderwaal’s first look was colorful.

caption Mona Vanderwaal. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore this striped scarf, hoop earrings, a mustard-colored tank, a chain necklace, and a belted skirt.

In the end, her style got more elegant.

caption Mona Vanderwaal. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, Mona was living in Paris and she seemed to embrace a bit of classic Parisian style with a beret, pastel-pink coat, and frilled blouse.

Jenna Marshall was introduced at a funeral.

caption Jenna Marshall. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a black dress and black choker to Alison’s funeral.

Her outfits got a lot more casual and colorful.

caption Jenna Marshall. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she was dressed in jeans and a patterned blouse with a big bow.

Mary Drake was often wearing costumes to disguise her true identity.

caption Mary Drake. source Freeform

First outfit: On season four, episode 23, she wore a Jessica-DiLaurentis-style outfit to blend in as her sister.

Mary Drake didn’t choose her final look.

caption Mary Drake. source Freeform

Last outfit: On the finale, she was one of Mona’s living dolls and was forced to wear this frilly gingham dress.

Maya St. Germain’s style evolution was tragically cut short by her murder.

caption Maya St. Germain. source Freeform

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore an orange top and a denim vest.

It’s tough to see Maya’s last outfit, but it appears to be quite casual.

caption Maya St. Germain. source Freeform

Last outfit: It was hard to see her final look on season three, episode 12, but in the video she recorded for Emily, it seems she wore a fairly plain T-shirt and a large necklace.

Paige McCullers’ first look was pretty plain.

caption Paige McCullers. source Freeform

First outfit: On season one, episode 15, she wore white sneakers, a denim skirt, and a sweater as she handed out gifts to the swim team.

She replaced her sweaters with plaid and blazers.

caption Paige McCullers. source Freeform

Last outfit: By season seven, episode 15, she seemed to have much more confidence. Paige rocked a fitted blazer and flannel shirt.