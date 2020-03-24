The DOJ’s first coronavirus-related fraud case is against a website that claimed to sell DIY vaccine kits

caption FILE PHOTO: A scientist at RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics research a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a laboratory in San Diego source Reuters

The Department of Justice has filed its first coronavirus-related fraud case against a website claiming to sell DIY vaccine kits, despite the fact that no vaccine currently exists.

A cached version of the website lists instructions telling users they “just need to add water.”

It’s unclear who owns the website, and court documents list the defendant as “John Doe doing business as coronavirusmedicalkit.com.”

The Justice Department warned Americans in a statement not to fall for fraud and scams related to supposed coronavirus vaccines, cures, or treatments. None yet exist.

Federal prosecutors have filed the first fraud case related to the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re going after a website called “coronavirusmedicalkit.com,” alleging the people behind it ran a predatory wire fraud scheme to hawk bogus do-it-yourself vaccine kits.

A federal judge has already granted a temporary restraining order blocking the website, but a cached version shows a barebones webpage listing instructions on how to administer the “vaccine,” claiming users “just need to add water.”

According to court documents, an FBI agent first visited the website on March 19 and saw false statements saying “the World Health Organization is giving away vaccine kits. Just pay $4.95 for shipping.”

There is currently no coronavirus vaccine and the WHO is not giving away vaccine kits. Experts expect clinical testing for vaccines to take at least a year to 18 months.

“There are two parts to the kit: one holds pellets containing the chemical machinery that synthesises [sic] the end product, and the other holds pellets containing instructions that tell the drug which compound to create. Mix two parts together in a chosen combination, add water, and the treatment is ready,” the fake instructions on the website said.

caption A screenshot shows a cached version of a website falsely claiming to sell coronavirus vaccine kits, which do not exist. source Internet Wayback Machine

The webpage also featured several “testimonials” from people expressing concerns about the virus. It’s unclear if any of the people are real or actually purchased the kits.

It’s also unclear who owns the website. Court documents list the defendant only as “John Doe doing business as coronavirusmedicalkit.com,” and the lawsuit describes Doe as an “unknown registrant.”

The federal government has been warning citizens not to fall for bogus treatments – none exist yet

The lawsuit did not say whether anyone had actually made purchases from coronavirusmedicalkit.com or if the site actually distributed any of the kits, though the Justice Department lawsuit alleged that “victims suffer identity theft and financial losses from the wire fraud scheme.”

According to the lawsuit, the site also at one point used a photograph of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has emerged as one of the most trusted American experts handling the country’s coronavirus response.

The site used his photograph “in order to add the imprimatur of the United States government to its claims,” the lawsuit alleged.

caption Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news briefing on the administration’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020. source Reuters/Joshua Roberts

A number of coronavirus-related scams have already cropped up and prompted intervention from the federal government.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already sent a number of warning letters in recent weeks to companies pushing bogus coronavirus “treatments,” such as teas, tinctures, or essential oils.

The agency has made clear there are currently no substances, drugs, vaccines, or other products that can cure or effectively treat coronavirus.

In a statement on its website addressing the lawsuit, the Justice Department urged Americans to protect themselves from fraud and scams in part by ignoring any offers for coronavirus vaccines, cures, or treatments.

“Remember, if a vaccine becomes available, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad, or unsolicited sales pitch,” the DOJ warned.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman scheduled a phone hearing with both parties for March 31.