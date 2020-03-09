From fry-cook at McDonald’s to waitress at Hooters, here are the unglamorous first jobs of 28 highly successful people

It can be easy to see the world’s most powerful and influential people as occupying a sphere far removed from the rest of us.

But many of the most successful people started off working standard jobs to earn money.

From Jeff Bezos to Pope Francis, these 28 highly successful people prove that the path to success doesn’t have to be linear.

Jeff Bezos worked the grill at McDonald’s.

The founder and CEO of internet-retail behemoth Amazon got his start working the grill at McDonald’s during his summers as a teenager, according to the book “Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s,” by Cody Teets.

“The most challenging thing was keeping everything going at the right pace during a rush,” Bezos said. “The manager at my McDonald’s was excellent. He had a lot of teenagers working for him, and he kept us focused even while we had fun.”

President Donald Trump collected bottles.

The leader of the US grew up wealthy, but his father wanted him to learn the value of money early on.

As a kid, his dad would take him to construction sites and have him and his brother pick up empty soda bottles to redeem for cash, Trump tells Forbes. He says that he didn’t make much, but it taught him to work for his money.

Bernie Sanders worked as a carpenter and documentary filmmaker.

Before Bernie Sanders became the mayor of Burnlington, Vermont in 1981, and a Vermont senator in 2007, AP reports that he was an active member of the local civil-rights movement while receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Chicago in 1964.

After graduating he held a number of odd jobs, including positions in carpentry and documentary filmmaking.

Michael Bloomberg was a parking-lot attendant.

The former mayor of New York City and presidential candidate is now worth an estimated $61.9 billion, according to Forbes, but he comes from a middle-class family.

As a student at Johns Hopkins University, he worked as a parking-lot attendant to help pay his college loans.

Ellen DeGeneres shucked oysters.

Before the iconic comedian had her own talk show, Ellen held various positions as a waitress, bartender, vacuum seller, and even as an oyster shucker.

In “Ellen DeGeneres: A Biography,” she said to Lisa Iannucci, “When you live in New Orleans, you’re bound to be an oyster shucker, aren’t ya?”

President Barack Obama scooped ice cream.

Former US President Barack Obama worked the counter at a Baskin-Robbins as a teenager in Honolulu. His 2012 campaign staff updated his Facebook timeline with highlights from his life and career, including this fun bit of information.

Elon Musk worked at a lumber mill for $18 an hour.

Elon Musk, the South African entrepreneur worth $34 billion, according to Forbes, first worked at his cousin’s farm and later at a lumber mill before he famously founded Tesla and SpaceX. For $18 an hour Musk would put on a hazmat suit and clean the boiler room of the mill.

Musk told Ashlee Vance, who wrote the biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” that 30 people started the job with him, but by the end of the first week only Musk and two others remained.

Mark Cuban sold garbage bags.

On a GQ episode of “Actually Me,” Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, and entrepreneur, recalled the pre-teen experience of selling garbage bags door-to-door for $3 more than he paid for them to buy a pair of sneakers he wanted.

Richard Branson was an amateur bird breeder and arborist.

Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, has worked for himself from day one.

At the age of 11, Branson says in a LinkedIn post, he and his best friend, Nik Powell, started breeding parakeets to sell as pets to their classmates. The birds started multiplying faster than they could sell them, so they then tried their hand in a different market.

As Christmas approached, they bought small fir trees and hoped to make a profit off them once they grew big – but rabbits destroyed the trees before they could grow, he writes.

Oprah Winfrey worked at a corner grocery store.

Winfrey’s media empire made her the first female black billionaire – she’s worth an estimated $3 billion today, according to Forbes. Before she made it to the top, she struggled her way out of a difficult, impoverished childhood.

When she was living with her dad in Nashville as a young teenager, she worked at a corner grocery store next to her dad’s barbershop, Forbes reports.

Pope Francis was a bar bouncer.

Before Jorge Mario Bergoglio joined the Jesuits as a priest, became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and then Cardinal, and eventually won the papal crown – thereby becoming Pope Francis – he held a number of unglamorous jobs.

According to the Catholic News Service, in his youth, the pontiff ran tests in a chemical laboratory, swept floors as a janitor, and worked as a bar bouncer.

Doug McMillon worked at a Walmart distribution center.

As Business Insider previously reported, Walmart’s current CEO joined the company as an hourly summer associate in a Walmart distribution center when he was 18, in 1984.

He left the company to pursue a college degree, but in 1990, while pursuing his MBA, McMillon rejoined Walmart’s ranks as an assistant manager in a Walmart store before moving to merchandising as a buyer trainee, according to Walmart. He worked his way up the ranks to various senior leadership roles and took over as CEO in 2014.

Hillary Clinton supervised park activities.

Clinton writes in her autobiography “Hard Choices” that she got her first paying job, other than babysitting, at 13, supervising a small park a few miles from her home in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge, Illinois.

The former secretary of state and US senator says she had to lug a wagon full of balls, bats, and jump ropes back and forth three days a week that summer.

“My parents believed in self-reliance and hard work, and they made sure we kids learned the value of a dollar and appreciated the dignity of a job well done,” she writes

Jack Ma was an English teacher.

Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group and the richest person in China, began his career as an English teacher in Hangzhou, China.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ma discussed the importance of a first job and his belief that his experience as a teacher helped him recognize talented individuals and how to encourage them to grow.

Lloyd Blankfein sold snacks at Yankee Stadium.

The former CEO of Goldman Sachs, Blankfein is one of the most influential people on Wall Street.

But he worked his way up from the bottom. According to his biography, “Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World,” Blankfein grew up in Brooklyn housing projects and worked his first job as a concession vendor at Yankee Stadium.

Neil Vogel sold tuxedos in a Philadelphia mall.

The Dotdash (formerly About.com) CEO previously told Business Insider that his first real job was renting tuxedos to kids going to prom and to wedding parties.

“Because of the commission plan, which paid no commission on basic rentals, but instead paid $10 or so every time you rented a tux with tails or a terrible vest-suspenders combo, all of our effort was spent trying to rent people the most ridiculous thing possible,” he said, admitting that he and a buddy made side bets (the stakes were lunch in the food court) based on who could rent that day’s pre-determined awful item first.

“Working retail is full of great lessons in how to deal with people, and of course sales skills are invaluable,” Vogel said. “However, given the surprising amount of money we made, perhaps the most important thing I learned is to be skeptical of those paid commissions to sell you something.”

Kat Cole was a star Hooters employee.

Before Cole became the president of Cinnabon and then group president of FOCUS Brands, she worked at Hooters for 15 years, starting as a hostess at age 17 and eventually getting promoted to vice president by the time she was 26.

A star employee, at 19 she was asked by Hooters to go to Australia to help open a franchise location, and she spent much of her early 20 training global employees and managers, Fortune reports.

Reed Hastings was a door-to-door vacuum salesman.

Before co-founding Netflix and becoming its CEO, Reed Hastings sold vacuum cleaners, an experience he remembers fondly. The Bowdoin Orient reports that he took a year off before attending Bowdoin College to continue his summer job of being a door-to-door salesman.

Warren Buffett was a paperboy.

Buffett has been interested in making and saving money since he was a kid. Today, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth an estimated $61.2 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the world’s wealthiest people.

At the age of 13, Buffett spent his mornings delivering copies of The Washington Post, according to Bio. That same year, he invested $1,200 of his savings into 40 acres of farmland.

Indra Nooyi was a receptionist.

The Guardian reports that when Indra Nooyi first arrived from India to study at Yale University, she worked a midnight-to-5-am-shift as a receptionist. Now she is the CEO of PepsiCo and was 11th in Forbes’ “Power Women of 2017” list.

Robert Herjavec was a debt collector.

After graduating from the University of Toronto in 1984, and long before he became a celebrity investor through “Shark Tank,” Herjavec took the first job he could find as the guy calling people to pay their bills.

“If you’re thinking that being a bad-debt collector was not the best way to launch a business career, you’re wrong,” Herjavec writes in his book “You Don’t Have to Be a Shark.” “I learned a lot from the job, and some lessons – valuable lessons – stay with me today.”

Among those lessons, he says he learned that great salespeople focus energy only on serious prospects, and that empathy is often more effective than aggression when it comes to making a sale.

Jacki Zehner sold hot dogs at hockey games.

In 1996, the Founding President of the Women Moving Millions charity became the first female partner at Goldman Sachs.

Before that, Zehner spent her early teens in Canada working the concession stand at games for her local farm team, the Kelowna Buckaroos. In a LinkedIn post, she says her time spent running a busy stand and making quick transactions proved to be perfect training for the Wall Street trading floor.

John Paul DeJoria built and sold flower boxes.

The co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and Patrón tequila previously told Business Insider that, growing up, his family didn’t have much money, so he worked from a very young age building flower boxes for 25 cents and selling them for 50 cents.

“At 11 years old, I had a morning paper delivery route with the LA Examiner and I made $33 per month,” he said. “I gave the money to my mother so we could live a better life. Having a job was an honor.”

Michael Dell washed dishes.

As founder and CEO of Dell Inc., Dell enjoyed a rise to power during the heyday of the personal computer. Today, Dell is worth an estimated $18.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Before he helped make PCs mainstream, Dell got his first job scrubbing dishes for a Chinese restaurant at the age of 12, Bio reports.

David Murdock pumped gas.

Murdock, the 91-year-old chairman and CEO of Dole Foods, turned the company into the world’s largest producer and marketer of fruits and vegetables. He’s worth an estimated $2.9 billion today, according to Forbes, but he grew up poor and dropped out of high school in the ninth grade.

After quitting school, Murdock worked at a gas station until he was drafted into the Army in 1943, Forbes reports.

T. Boone Pickens delivered newspapers.

The chairman of hedge fund BP Capital Management showed his aggressive business savvy at a young age.

Like Buffett, Pickens was a paperboy. At the age of 12, he expanded his delivery route from 28 houses to 156 by taking over his competitor’s routes, according to Forbes. He has said that this taught him the value of expanding business through acquisition.

Madeline Albright sold bras.

Albright became the first female secretary of state, serving under President Bill Clinton. She made it into the US as a political refugee from Czechoslovakia, since her anti-Soviet family was in danger from her country’s communist party, according to Bio.

She got her first job selling bras at a department store in Denver, she tells Forbes, and adds that she probably made next to nothing but learned how to deal with people in difficult situations.

Charles Schwab sold walnuts and chickens.

Schwab founded the Charles Schwab Corporation, a brokerage and banking firm, and is today worth about $6 billion, according to Forbes. He tells Stanford’s alumni magazine that he had the entrepreneurial spirit from a young age.

Schwab grew up in an upper-middle-class family in Sacramento, California, but wanted to make his own money. As a kid, he bagged and sold walnuts and raised chickens in his backyard, selling some and using others for eggs to sell.

Dylan Love and Richard Feloni contributed reporting.