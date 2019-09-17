Can you guess the first No. 1 hit for these 10 musical legends?

caption Billy Joel has had many hits. source Rick Diamond/Getty

Earning a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 is a huge milestone for any musician.

For some artists, it takes a long time to reach the top of the charts, while others garnered the No. 1 hit in America on their very first try.

Mariah Carey has had 18 songs make it to the top of the charts, but do you know which one got there first?

From Bruce Springsteen to the Backstreet Boys, plenty of iconic musicians and bands have never had a No. 1 hit, but not these 10. These 10 musical legends have all earned more than one No. 1 song in the span of their careers, from Elton John’s nine hits to Mariah Carey’s 18.

But do you know them well enough to remember which one was their very first hit? Keep scrolling to find out – you may be surprised.

Can you guess what Elton John’s first No. 1 hit was?

caption Elton John. source Mike Segar/Reuters

Was it the classic ballad, “Your Song?” Or maybe the upbeat “Crocodile Rock?” What about “Rocket Man,” which is so synonymous with the singer that it’s the name of his biopic? Perhaps it’s “Tiny Dancer,” which has spawned many a joke, including a “Hold me closer, Tony Danza,” quip in “Friends.”

Keep scrolling to see what his first chart-topper was.

Call it “something shocking”… John’s first No. 1 hit was “Crocodile Rock” in February 1973.

Notably, none of those other three hit the top spot. “Your Song” peaked at No. 8 in 1971, “Tiny Dancer” only made it to No. 41 in 1972, and “Rocket Man” hit No. 6 in 1972, as well.

In total, John has earned nine No. 1 songs in his career: “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie and the Jets,” a cover of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Island Girl,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Candle in the Wind 1997,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Mariah Carey has had 18 number one hits, but do you know which one hit the top of the charts first?

caption Mariah Carey. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carey’s early career is full of gems like “Vision of Love,” “Dreamlover,” and “Fantasy.” But perhaps she didn’t notch her first No. 1 until later with a song like “We Belong Together?“

Keep scrolling to see what her first hit was.

Carey’s first single was also her first No. 1 song, “Vision of Love,” in August 1990.

After “Vision of Love,” Carey’s next four singles all hit No. 1: “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Emotions.” This made her the first musician to ever have their first five consecutive singles reach the top of the Hot 100.

Billy Joel has had his fair share of hits over the years, but his first song to reach the top of the Hot 100 may surprise you.

caption Billy Joel. source Nicholas Hunt/ Getty Images

The man who has played the most nights at Madison Square Garden in history is not a musician to be trifled with. From the beginning of his career, he’s had hits like “Piano Man,” “Movin’ Out,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and beyond. The hits keep coming: “Uptown Girl,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “The Longest Time,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and the list goes on.

But, which of these was the first No. 1? Keep scrolling to see.

Did you guess 1980’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me?” We were surprised too.

Yup, earlier Joel classics “Piano Man,” “Movin’ Out,” and “Only the Good Die Young” peaked at at 25, 17, and 24, respectively.

After “Rock and Roll,” Joel only had two more chart-toppers: “Tell Her About It,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Ariana Grande’s been releasing bops since 2013, but were they all chart-toppers?

caption Ariana Grande. source Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Image

Grande’s first inescapable single was “The Way” in 2013, and since then she’s had plenty more, like “Problem,” “Break Free,” “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Thank U, Next.”

Keep scrolling to see her first No. 1.

If you guessed “Thank U, Next” you’d be correct. It took five years and 27 singles before Grande reached the top spot.

caption Ariana Grande in 2018. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

“The Way” reached nine, “Problem” reached No. 2, “Break Free” reached No. 4, and “No Tears Left to Cry” reached No. 3.

The follow ups to “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” peaked at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Even musical legends like Stevie Wonder had to start somewhere. What do you think his first hit was?

caption Stevie Wonder. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wonder has plenty of classics to choose from, like “Sir Duke, “Fingertips,” “Superstition,” or “For Once in My Life.”

Ready to find out which hit first topped the charts?

Wonder’s first hit was “Fingertips” in 1963, when he was just 13 years old.

A fun fact: the drummer on this song is none other than future icon in his own right, Marvin Gaye.

“Sir Duke” and “Superstition” both reached No. 1 years later, while “For Once in My Life” peaked at No. 2. His other No. 1s are “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “You Haven’t Done Nothin’,” “I Wish,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Part-Time Lover,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” and “Ebony and Ivory.”

The Rolling Stones have decades worth of hits to choose from. What’s your best guess?

caption Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones. source REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

It could be the moody “Paint It Black,” or the boisterous “Get Off of My Cloud,” or even the crowd-pleaser “I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction).”

Scroll down to see what Rolling Stones jam was the first to top the charts.

Their first No. 1 was none other than “I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction)” in May 1965. It was their eighth single overall to chart in the US.

Five months later, in September, “Get Off of My Cloud” would reach the summit of the Hot 100. A few months after that, “Paint It Black” would follow suit.

In the next decade alone, their other No. 1 hits were “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Angie.” In total, the Rolling Stones have garnered eight No. 1 songs.

What Whitney Houston song do you think was her first hit?

caption Whitney Houston. source Getty/Kevin Winter

From 1984 until her untimely death in 2012, Houston was churning out hits like “How Will I Know,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love for You,” and “It’s Not Right but It’s Okay,” among others.

But only one could be her first No. 1 song.

Houston’s first of many hits was “Saving All My Love for You” in 1985. It was followed by six more No. 1s.

Her late-’80s run is unparalleled. Beginning with “Saving All My Love,” her next six singles all reached the top: “How Will I Know,” “The Greatest Love of All,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional,” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.“

Houston returned to the top spot in 1990 with “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and “All the Man That I Need.” Her other No. 1 songs were “I Will Always Love You,” and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”

Justin Bieber has been churning out hits for 10 years. But did any of his early hits top the charts?

caption Justin Bieber. source Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

You might recall Bieber Fever started with early songs like “One Time” and “Baby,” but some of his most famous work came later, like “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry.”

But which one of those was Bieber’s first No. 1?

It took the Biebs a few hits before he topped the Hot 100 with “What Do You Mean?” in 2015.

His debut single “One Time” only reached 17, while “Baby” peaked at five. His other hits like “Boyfriend” and “As Long as You Love Me,” peaked at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively.

After “What Do You Mean?” hit No. 1,the singer had two more consecutively: “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.”

Boyz II Men have had no shortage of hits, but can you guess what their first No. 1 song was?

caption Boyz II Men. source Disney Parks

Boyz II Men had a slew of classics, such as “I’ll Make Love to You,” “End of the Road,” “Motownphilly,” and “On Bended Knee.” They even replaced themselves at No. 1.

However, you have to keep scrolling to see which was first.

In 1992, they topped the charts for the first time with “End of the Road” after a few close calls.

Before “End of the Road,” “Motownphilly” and “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively.

Two years later, they notched two more No. 1s, “I’ll Make Love to You” and its replacement at the top, “On Bended Knee.”

Cher is indisputably an icon, but what song first cemented her status?

caption Cher. source Julian Wasser / Contributor

Perhaps it was “If I Could Turn Back Time” with its iconic key change, or her late-’90s hit, “Believe.” “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” “Dark Lady” and “Half-Breed” are all viable options, as well.

Which one was this diva’s first hit?

Cher’s first No. 1 as a solo artist was “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” from her seventh album, “Chér,” in November 1971.

Not only was this Cher’s first No. 1 song, it was her only her second top 10 song in five years after No. 2 “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” in 1966 and No. 9 “You Better Sit Down Kids” in 1967.

“Gypsys” revitalized her career, leading to No. 1s “Half-Breed,” “Dark Lady,” and “Believe.” “If I Could Turn Back Time” peaked at three.