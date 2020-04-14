First Page Digital Hong Kong offers Insights on Using Digital Marketing to Combat COVID-19

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 April 2020 – COVID-19 has changed the way companies around the world conduct their business. As a digital marketing agency, First Page Digital Hong Kong has been able to observe first hand that while certain brands might be experiencing a huge increase in sales, the vast majority of businesses like restaurants, event organisers and more have been hit hard. But no matter how dire the situation might seem, there’s always a way around it for businesses who are willing to adapt and pivot their messaging to meet the needs of customers.





So how has the approach to marketing changed?

Pre COVID-19, marketing budgets were distributed amongst print, TV, outdoor, event and of course digital channels. But during the pandemic, businesses are having a hard time making offline channels worthwhile. The digital landscape, on the other hand, is a burgeoning scene. According to Virgin Media, media consumption “was up 90% on Monday, the first day of school closures” thanks to COVID-19. This comes as American adults are already spending “over 11 hours per day listening to, watching, reading or generally interacting with media.”





While businesses have traditionally favoured marketing strategies that were much more product and service-centric to drive more conversions and sales, the goal has switched to brand awareness. Businesses who are willing to pivot their approach are turning to the digital landscape when it comes to allocating their marketing budget as social media platforms, your own digital channels and influencers are all great investments for this purpose.





Using “Support Marketing” to position your brand

However, it comes as no surprise that during a pandemic much of this huge audience isn’t looking to make huge purchases or sign up for new plans. Above all, they’re looking for support in a time of need. But marketing has always been about providing value. So if you’re not directly driving sales, how can you stand out?





Navigating your digital marketing presence during a pandemic is about creating content that will make people’s lives easier in some way or another. You need to find new ways to connect with people, educate them and even just entertain them. By humanising your approach and carefully crafting your brand message to implicitly (or even explicitly) suggest that your brand is there for people throughout the crisis, you’ll be remembered favourably when things improve. Fluid, sensitive and transparent content that provides a tangible benefit to people’s lives is how smart businesses are turning to digital marketing for everyone’s advantage.

Being able to say that “we were there for you” when times were rough and then adapting your message back to one that helps you remarket contacts and a new audience is key. It will be instrumental in transitioning all the brand awareness that you gained during the pandemic towards new conversions and sales. Besides, aspects of digital marketing like SEO are inherently long-term strategies. Investing in digital marketing now ensures that in time, your business will thrive and come out on top of the competition.

About the company