Meet the first species to go extinct because of climate change — it was tiny, cute, and fluffy

The Bramble cay melomys weighed less than an avocado and dined on plants and possibly the occasional turtle egg.

On February 18, Australia’s environment minister officially declared the Bramble cay melomys, a tiny rodent native to an island in the Queensland province, extinct.

This melomys is the first species to go extinct because of human-driven climate change.

The rodents’ low-lying island sat just 10 feet above sea level and was inundated by ocean water during high tides and storms.

These salt-water floods took a toll on the island’s plant life, which provided the melomys with food and shelter. The decrease in flora likely led to the rodents’ demise.

On a small island off the northern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, avocado-sized rodents used to skitter across the sand and forest floor, dining on plants and the occasional turtle egg. But no longer.

The Bramble cay melomys, a tiny rat relative once known for its red-brown fuzz and bulbous tail, has officially been declared extinct by the Australian government. The creatures were barely 6 inches in length and weighed less than a quarter of a pound.

Scientists believe the Bramble cay melomys, named after an island of the same name (the only place in the world they’d been spotted), went extinct due to human-driven climate change.

The melomnys’s 10-acre habitat, Bramble Cay, sat less than 10 feet above sea level. As sea levels have risen, storms and high tides started causing the island to flood, which drowned and swept away the vegetation that the rodents used for food and shelter.

Without adequate resources, the furry melomys died out.

The last Bramble cay melomys were seen 10 years ago

Bramble Cay sits at the northern tip of Queensland’s Torres Strait islands – closer to nearby Papua New Guinea that continental Australia.

Bramble Cay is 10 acres in size, sitting barely above sea level.

The last reported sighting of a Bramble cay melomys was in 2009, when a fisherman disturbed some of the creatures as they sheltered under a dug-out canoe on the island.

In 2016, Australian scientists reported the Bramble cay melomys’ likely extinction to the Queensland’s state government, noting that it “probably represents the first recorded mammalian extinction due to anthropogenic climate change.”

Now, the Australian government has confirmed that designation.

Geoff Richardson, an official in Australia’s environment department, told the Sydney Morning Herald that researchers conducted a search for melomys on the island in 2014 and 2015, but were not able to find any.

The declaration of extinction “was not a decision to take lightly,” Richardson said.

A victim of the warming planet