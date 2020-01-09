I was always told not to color my hair — here’s why I’ll never regret finally taking the plunge

caption The author stepped out of her comfort zone and decided to try highlights. source Shutterstock

Since I was young, I was always warned that coloring my hair would damage it, and I should avoid hair dye at all costs.

I spent years straightening my hair everyday, which eventually put a strain on my natural hair color and gave me endless split ends and dry hair. I learned that the entire heat process was just as damaging as dying my hair.

I experimented with going natural for a while, but then I decided to explore highlighting, which allowed me to explore my hair and identity in a healthy way.

My mom always told me that the color of my natural hair was so beautiful and rare, warning me to never change it. For years I listened to her. She would blow dry it straight most days, or I would wear it natural in beautiful ringlets down my back.

The other kids in my class envied my hair. Seriously, they always said no matter how I styled it, it always looked perfectly in place and put together. I could make my hair do anything no matter how I wrote it, but the coloring of my hair was the real prize.

In the winter, my hair would become a milk chocolate brown color to match my eyes. In the summer, the color would change depending on the amount of time I spent in the sun. During my younger years, it would turn almost completely blonde, as if I had dyed it, due to outdoor activities from various camps I attended. In my older years, it would turn a dirty blonde color – a clear difference from my darker brown color, but not enough to call myself a blonde.

No matter what season it was, or what color my hair turned naturally, my mother’s mantra “whatever you do, do not color your hair” rang in my ears as she blew dry my hair after a shower.

However, around eighth grade of middle school, my mom grew tired of 15-minute blow drying sessions after a long workday and finally taught me how to dry it myself. This was both a blessing and a curse after all. Instead of alternating between natural and straightened days, I began to only wear my hair straight, every single day.

caption The author in eighth grade with stick straight hair. source Becca Sloane

In turn, this strained the natural chestnut brown coloring of my hair, and my natural wavy, soft hair became a myth from my childhood that I would tell people about.

This trend found itself into my high school years, as I began adolescence, and my sense of self began to develop and unfold. My hair became a huge part of my identity.

I found myself becoming obsessed with how it looked regularly, making sure that every morning when I took a shower, I spent time washing the shampoo and conditioner out of it fully, and then proceeding to blow it dry for the next 15 minutes, all before the 8:30 am bell for homeroom went off.

I was always insecure about my looks, but the one thing I knew I could control was the way my hair looked, so I continued to use it as a security blanket. At the time, I continued to wash and dry my hair every day, leading to more split ends, more color stripping, and coarse, dry hair.

caption The author continued straightening her hair well into high school/ source Becca Sloane

My hairdresser noticed my hair was no longer changing shades, as my natural color was being strained through all the intensive heat.

I tried everything – from full bangs in front of my face, to heavy flow side bangs that swooped across my face, onto pieces that shaped and framed my face from the sides. But I quickly grew tired of trying to keep up with my new style and blow drying my hair every day became exhausting as I got older. My hairdresser also noticed that the natural color of my hair was being strained through all of the heat, and my hair was no longer changing shades along with the seasons.

This made some sense because as you get older, your hair naturally changes in texture, color, and feel. But this felt different, and I knew I had to make a change.

Shortly, I stopped blow drying my hair every day. I noticed a huge change in my hair as I alternated days between straight and natural once more. The coloring of my hair came back darker and more authentic, and the familiar soft texture began to reappear.

caption The author’s natural hair texture in 11th grade. source Becca Sloane

I graduated high school with this look; feeling better than ever before about the coloring and texture. Through college, I kept the new, healthy habits of my hair alive. I even stopped washing my hair every day and went on an every-other-day schedule to try to preserve my natural color while I still could.

After a few years, I grew bored of the same look every day and I thought of ways to change it up, while keeping it healthy.

Over one winter break in college, I went to my hairdresser for a routine trim, when she planted the idea of coloring my hair into my head.

The idea was exhilarating. I never considered adding color to my hair to change the dimension. I knew I could never go through with it though, as my mom’s “never color your hair” mantra rang in my ears almost instantly after hearing the word dye.

caption The author at prom her senior year. source Becca Sloane

As the winter holidays passed, I never got over the idea of coloring my hair, and the more I thought about it, the more interested I became.

I decided to go to my mom with the idea just to get her thoughts. But as I braced myself for another lecture, she actually entertained and even praised the idea. She thought of adding some light to my darker than ever brown hair would brighten up my face in the freezing cold temperatures of Upstate New York, where I attended college. She shortly made me a hair appointment right before I went back to school so I could rejoin my peers looking fresh and new.

caption The author’s second highlight six months later. source Becca

“Becca, did you dye your hair blonde?!”

I heard many times as I greeted my friends after a long six weeks apart. Although I really had only added blonde highlights to my dark brown hair, the entire coloring foundation of my hair looked different.

The highlights were foiled around my whole head so that the coloring found its way into each section. Because of the flexibility of my hair, the highlights didn’t look streaky or out of place. They looked natural as if I had sat in the sun for a week straight.

My face and skin coloring actually looked brighter and more radiant as well. My eyes looked lighter and my complexion was glowing more. This was definitely the right change for me.

Even now, I continue to color my hair with blonde highlights every six months to a year to add more color texture to my hair.

Every time I get it done, I worry that I’m losing more and more of my natural color, but am constantly reminded that I’m just enhancing what’s already there.

caption The author with low-lights. source Becca Sloane

My hair continues to look blonde with each dye, but I’ve learned to play around with it more as the texture of my hair changes and the seasons grow colder and warmer. A few months ago I put low-lights in for the winter, and my hair went back to that dark chocolate brown color that I hadn’t seen since my high school years. I liked the look of my natural coloring as it resurfaced with the change of my hair, and reminded me of my years before blonde.

While my mom’s mantra “never color your hair” still rings in my ears occasionally before a hair appointment, I continue to remind myself that my hair doesn’t define who I am.

I may never dye my entire head one color, but the highlights are something I can use to switch things up without changing my entire identity. Even after years of getting them done, I’m always looking for new ways to accentuate my hair, which usually also enhances my look. Coloring my hair has been a new, creative experience, which has allowed me to explore myself and the way that I look in many different ways.

caption “Honey” hair. source Becca Sloane

Until I find a look of permanence, one in which I never get tired of, I will continue to experiment, as I just did when I got my latest highlighting of “honey.” The exhilaration of switching up my look lets me challenge who I am and find my constant personality and values in the face of changing my look. I’m lucky to have such beautiful hair to play with that allows me to explore with each new hair appointment that I schedule.