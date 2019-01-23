22 unique, low-key gifts to celebrate your first Valentine’s Day as a couple

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re spending your first Valentine’s Day together, you’re probably looking for the ideal way to say “I enjoy spending time with you, let’s keep at it” in a way that’s as effective but less extravagant than a yacht or surprise flash dance in Times Square. At this stage, shared activities, romantic classics, and thoughtful small gifts are going to be ideal.

Whether you’ve only been seeing each other for a few weeks or almost a year, you’ll find 22 low-key, foolproof gifts below you can feel good about gifting.

22 gifts to give on the first Valentine’s Day you’re spending together:

Beautiful, farm-fresh flowers

Flowers are a classic for a reason – and sending an armful to grace their living room is a nice way to brighten up their living space every time they see them. The Bouqs Co. flowers are farm-fresh, sustainably harvested, and beautifully packaged. They’re our top pick for flower deliveries online, but if you’re looking for more options, check out the Insider Picks buying guide to the best flowers you can buy online.

If they’re the kind of person who’s not sold on flowers, you can also send them a low-maintenance and already potted succulent. If they have pets, though, check to make sure the plant you’re eyeing isn’t toxic to them.

A dressed-up dinner-and-a-movie date night

If something is really new, but you still want to celebrate together, why not dress up the dinner-and-a-movie date? Bring your own checkered tablecloth and flameless candles if you’re going the whole nine yards.

A cold brew coffee maker

Are there small inconveniences in your partner’s life that you could alleviate? It shows that you listen when they rant about their tiring commute, are well-aware of their cold brew habit, and know that they love taking a long bath at the end of the day but have nowhere to put a wine glass.

This $20 gem will make a quart of cold brew, fit comfortably in the door of most refrigerators, and save them as much as a few hundred dollars per year with convenient, at-home cold brew. It works well, but if you’re looking for something more elegant, you may want to check out the $35 Blue Bottle Hario Cold Brew Bottle.

A smarter coffee service

In a new or old relationship, you can’t go wrong with paying some mind to a hobby or interest your partner has. Do they love coffee? Introduce them to a cool, interactive coffee startup that gets smarter and better at its recommendations as time goes on by learning their palate preferences. They’ll discover new beans that are still in their wheelhouse, and they’ll think of you every time they have a great morning cup.

A membership that hand selects new vinyl records based on their music tastes each month

VNYL’s team of curators studies your music profile – assembled via a quiz and connected Spotify, Soundcloud, Instagram, etc. – to handpick new albums that they think you’ll love. Then, they send you a vinyl of their tailored pick to your door. If your partner is a music lover and has a record player, or music is something you’ve bonded over together, this is a cool subscription that will help both of you discover even more music to love.

A necklace of their zodiac sign

Mejuri‘s popular zodiac necklaces are a great way to gift jewelry that manages to feel both luxurious and special – without breaking $100 or compromising on quality. The Canadian startup as a whole is a unique mix of approachability and elegance, which may be why they’re known for waitlists that top out at 40,000 people.

Beautiful candles from a cool new startup

Send your flame a candle or three from a cool new startup known for its beautiful – and gift-ready – packaging. Pick the Valentine’s Day edition and your gift will be delivered in a box that has collage artwork and a festive note card with a poem by Alison Malee. Or, go for the standard artwork.

A chocolate and wine pairing set

What could be better than a night of wine and chocolate pairings that you didn’t have to curate? This set includes four bars that pair with 17 different varietals. Plus, it comes with a carving knife and cutting board.

Gourmet chocolates in a themed box

For a new relationship, the classics are a great (and safe) tune to play, especially when it’s delicious gourmet chocolates or chocolate-covered strawberries.

Ceramic take-out dishes for an elegant, low-key “you two” night

Buy a bottle of wine and your favorite takeout and upgrade the experience a few levels with these spoof ceramic take-out bowls for a classy take on cozy nights spent together.

A fun and delicious hot sauce subscription

Tell them this is how you plan to keep things spicy all year long – with a subscription to gourmet, small-batch hot sauces.

Concert or game tickets

Is there a good concert, play, or game coming up in the next few months? Grab tickets and make a night of it with them.

A funny, unique keepsake card

No matter if you’re celebrating your one-year anniversary in a week or you’ve only been seeing each other for a few months, you can’t go wrong with a thoughtful, funny card. Though it’s small and inexpensive, going to the effort of ordering something unique off of Etsy instead of stopping in at the Walgreens near their house goes a long way.

A boozy brunch date that doesn’t sound last-minute

Just started seeing each other or in favor of a laid-back Valentine’s Day activity? Bring over commemorative glasses and bottles of Champagne and orange juice and have yourself the kind of brunch that requires a three-hour nap afterward. For something extra impressive, take care of the ordering in or cooking. Do they have a favorite blueberry muffin spot? Stop by on the way.

A nice wine delivery every few months

Why not pick something you two can enjoy and learn about together? Vinebox sends a personalized wine flight to their door four times per year (six months equals two boxes) that’s curated based on their personal tastes and preferences. Each vial is portioned to be one full glass of fine wine, and members get $15 toward full-sized bottles each quarter.

A fun, unique class or experience in town

Too few people know about or take advantage of Airbnb experiences. You can book an experience in your local community that’s memorable, unique, and makes you appreciate your hometown in new ways. A few of the New York options, for example, are a Harlem Jazz Singer’s Showcase, a vegan food crawl, a guided bike tour through Central Park, and a mafia, crime, and food walk with a retired NYPD officer.

Check out your local options here, and use the reviews and ratings to steer you in the right direction.

A funny parody cookbook for ‘Fifty Shades of Chicken’

Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody in a Cookbook, available on Amazon, $12.27 Edgy, boundary-pushing, and avant-garde: It’s the Fifty Shades parody cookbook. Grab it and a bottle of wine and stay in to make Valentine’s Day dinner.

A cute, funny anatomical heart

If you’re looking for something sweet but low-pressure, a funny anatomically correct plush heart is a great way to go.

A weekend away together

Grab a card and a gift card to Airbnb to gift them a trip somewhere within driving distance for a weekend away together. Plus, half the fun happens before the trip itself, shopping your options and checking out local activities and sights.

Ongoing date night ideas

Insurance that the months ahead won’t contain much boredom, this Date Night Bucket List comes with plenty of fun and unique ideas. Couples can add their own, draw them at random, and add the date they checked off each “date night” in pencil on the back for a keepsake.

A complete survival kit for your next binge-watching marathon

The nitty-gritty survival kit for your next Netflix and Chill binge-watching marathon. Pick your favorite movie, make popcorn, and spend an ideal Valentine’s Day in.

A salt block for cooking

Are they a fan of cooking? This thoughtful gift will last them a long time and help them take their cooking up a notch. Himalayan salt blocks have a stable crystal structure, which means they can hold a temperature very well. This one can be chilled to use as a serving platter for sushi, or heated over a grill or stovetop to cook veggies infused with flavor. Himalayan salt is more nuanced than table salt, and the amount of saltiness imparted varies with the type of food (moist foods absorb more salt, fatty foods repel it, etc.). It’s also long-lasting and naturally antibacterial.