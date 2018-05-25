Fish crackers sold at Hari Raya Bazaar not made of plastic, local snack is safe to consume: AVA

The ‘keropok lekor’ (fish crackers) being sold at this year’s Hari Raya Bazaar are safe to eat, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Thursday (May 24).
AVA was responding to Facebook user Anissul Asaad’s video which went viral after he posted it on Tuesday.
In the clip, a man is seen lighting a piece of cracker on fire and confronting the stallholder about the snack being made out of plastic.
By Friday afternoon, the Facebook video received more than 482,000 views and over 5,300 shares.
AVA cleared the air by responding on Thursday with a Facebook post titled ‘What’s cooking in the world of fake news”.
The food authority clarified that food products containing fats, carbohydrates and protein could burn continuously and become charred.
It also reminded the public to exercise good judgement before making claims and broadcasting it: “We are sure you wouldn’t want to be the one spreading misinformation and causing unnecessary public alarm and confusion to the public.”