The founder of Safeway Insurance is selling his $12 million condo in America’s richest zip code, a private island off the coast of Miami. Take a look inside the 6-bedroom villa.

- The founder of Safeway Insurance is selling his $11.995 million condo on Fisher Island, the country’s richest zip code.
- Fisher Island is a private island off the coast of Miami where the average income is $2.2 million.
- To live on Fisher Island, residents must pay a $250,000 entry fee for equity membership, which allows access to the island’s amenities that include a private marina, golf course, spa, and private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas.
- The 6-bedroom condo includes a 2,000-square-foot terrace and a private infinity pool.
The founder of Safeway Insurance, William Parrillo, and his wife Carol are selling their $11.995 million condo on Fisher Island, a private island for millionaires in Florida, Business Insider learned from Douglas Elliman.
Fisher Island, a 216-acre island off the coast of Miami, is the country’s richest zip code, with an average income of $2.2 million, according to Bloomberg. To be a member of the Fisher Island Club, residents must pay a $250,000 entry fee for equity membership, which allows access to the island’s amenities that include a private marina, golf course, spa, and private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas.
The Parrillos’ six-bedroom condo has 6,618 square feet of living space. According to Douglas Elliman, which is selling the property, the ground-floor villa has the feel of a single-family home and is one of only a few exclusive residences that come with a private infinity pool.
Parrillo is the president and chairman of Safeway Insurance, the largest privately held, family-owned insurance company in the US.
Robert Conway of Douglas Elliman holds the listing for Parrillo’s Fisher Island home.
Take an exclusive look inside the $11.995 million luxury condo, which hits the market on Wednesday.
Fisher Island is a 216-acre members-only island off the coast of Miami, where the average income is $2.2 million. Residents must pay a $250,000 initial fee and $22,256 in annual dues — and that’s on top of purchasing a multimillion-dollar condo.
The $11.995 million condo boasts a grand entryway.
The interiors of the home are by Steven G., a Miami-based luxury interior designer.
One of the home’s living areas includes a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water.
There’s an expansive chef’s kitchen …
… and a formal dining room that seats at least 10 people.
A room that could be a private library or home office opens up to the home’s private terrace.
The condo has six bedrooms …
… and 7.5 bathrooms.
Some of the bedrooms have entrances to the terrace.
The home’s 2,000-square-foot private terrace overlooks the bay and offers views of the Miami skyline.
The condo is one of just a few select residences that have a private infinity pool.
Fisher Island residents have access to luxurious amenities including two private marinas and private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas …
… as well as a beach club, eight restaurants, and a spa and wellness center.
