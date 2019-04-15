Fisher-Price is giving away refunds and vouchers for all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers — here’s how to cash in

caption Mattel-owned Fisher Price has recalled all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. source Amazon

Mattel-owned Fisher-Price is offering refunds and vouchers for all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers as part of a massive recall citing infant deaths.

Fisher-Price will pay full refunds to customers who purchased a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper within the last six months. Customers with older sleepers will get a voucher to redeem for a new Fisher-Price product.

The recall impacts nearly five million sleepers, which cost between $40 and $149.

Find steps for how to get a refund below.

Fisher-Price is offering refunds for all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers as part of a massive recall following reports of infant deaths tied to the products.

The company, which is owned by Mattel, will pay full refunds to anyone who purchased the Rock ‘n Play within the last six months, according to a recall notice that was issued on Friday.

Customers with older sleepers will receive a voucher to redeem for a new Fisher-Price product.

The recall impacts nearly five million sleepers, which cost between $40 to $149. The refunds are estimated to cost Mattel between $40 million and $60 million, according to estimates from UBS analysts.

“If you own a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, discontinue use of the item immediately,” Fisher-Price said in the recall notice.

To initiate a refund, customers must:

Visit this Mattel website. Provide contact information to receive a prepaid mailing label. Disassemble the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper and ship two small parts of the sleeper – called hubs – using the prepaid mailing label. Customers should include their original purchase receipt with their return. If you do’nt have the receipt, write the month and year of purchase on one of the hubs.

caption These are the “hubs” that customers must return to Fisher-Price to secure a refund. source Mattel

Fisher-Price said the voucher amount for sleepers purchased more than six months ago would be based on the purchase date and the product’s suggested retail price.

The company said refund processing should take 12 to 16 weeks.