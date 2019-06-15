How fishing can be a surprising way to boost both your love life and your mental wellbeing

caption Could fishing be your next date night? source Dudarev Mikhail / Shutterstock

Ever thought about trying out fishing as a first date idea? It might be more successful than you think.

One user of Fishbrain, the Instagram for fishing, told INSIDER that if it wasn’t for her hobby, she may never have met her partner.

Fishing has an unexpected connection to happiness and wellbeing – being outside in nature can improve your mood, memory, and self-esteem. There’s also evidence it can reduce blood pressure and decrease the risk of certain cancers.

For Law, her happiness was boosted by meeting the man she would later move in with. After their first fishing date, they ended up going to lakes together constantly.

It’s also a great way to get to know someone, as you learn about the other person’s patience level and how they handle frustration, she said. Plus, “there is plenty of time in between to talk and bond.”

Forget Plenty of Fish. You could catch the love of your life while literally going out with a fishing rod.

“I remember scrolling through the catches logged by other anglers and when I came across one I remember laughing at his name, Metalhead Fred, and thinking he had a great beard,” she said. “Then it was out of my mind again.”

It wasn’t until she tried out a lake close to her work in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, that she recognized Metalhead Fred and “recognized the beard right away.”

“I didn’t want to be weird and, you know, stranger danger,” Law said. “So I did the head nod and kept on my way … But there was just something. So later on the way home I decided to send him a message … To this day I don’t know what made me do it.”

Fishing has an unexpected connection to happiness and wellbeing. Scientific research has shown that just being in nature can improve your mood, memory, and self-esteem. There’s also evidence it can reduce blood pressure and decrease the risk of certain cancers.

In an article for The Metro, psychologists Mark Wheeler and Nick Cooper promoted angling as an effective way of reducing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They found that one fishing trip reduced the symptoms of PTSD among war veterans by 30%.

“Fishing is so helpful because it is a break to completely turn your brain off,” one veteran Stewart Bayford told The Metro. “It is the quietness of it with no distractions. When I came back for the first week, I slept properly every night and I struggle to do that.”

“I like to think it was the universe and Fishbrain bringing us together,” she said. “I don’t think either one of us ever thought that Fishbrain would be how we found love. When I asked him he said it never even crossed his mind and I have to say I never imagined that would either.”

She added that she knows fishing doesn’t sound romantic as a first date idea, but it definitely can be.

“There is something about being out on a lake with all of the sounds of nature surrounding you and the views of the water and being with someone you care about that makes it so special,” she said. “It’s wonderful to get to share your excitement about landing a good catch with someone too.”

Law stressed you should get to know someone before meeting up, as lakes can be secluded places. It’s important to put safety first and meet somewhere that gets a lot of visitors.

“Overall I would say take the leap if you’re willing,” she said. “This site definitely changed our lives and we couldn’t be happier. You never know how and when you’ll meet that person!”