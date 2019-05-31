25 fishing gifts to fuel Dad’s favorite hobby this Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If Dad’s a fisherman, Father’s Day could be a whole lot easier than you’ve ever realized.

Fishing isn’t a cheap hobby, and there’s always something he needs for the tackle box or the boat.

From rods and reels to pliers and coolers, there’s surely something of which he’s in dire need below.

If Dad fancies himself a fisherman, chances are good that he’s got one expensive hobby. But this makes your chore of finding him the perfect Father’s Day gift a breeze. You see, fishing, seemingly, requires more and more gadgets and apparel each year. Who knew he needed a wireless, castable fish camera? (He doesn’t.)

There’s an endless list of things that need replacing, updating, fixing, or scrapping. Cross one or two items off that list and you’re home safe till next year. Fishing, and gearing up for fishing, is an endless obsession, a never-ending procession of new lures, pliers, nets, rods, reels, electronics, safety equipment, apparel, and, well, you get the idea. That’s why a fishing gift is always a safe bet.

A fully submersible waterproof ditty bag for tackle and more

source Yeti

Tell Dad to toss the flimsy, brittle old plastic boxes for something a little sleeker and handier on the water.

A fisher-friendly inflatable SUP

source Owen Burke/Business Insider

If your checking account isn’t quite big enough to buy him a boat yet, this is the next best thing, and, better yet, he’ll be fooled into getting a bit of exercise on the way to his favorite fishing holes.

A cool, breathable, UPF-treated fishing shirt

source Columbia

Sunproof, lightweight, and breathable. No matter how many of these shirts he has, he can still use another.

A classy, stainless-steel flask with a magnetic, double-walled cup

source Bespoke

Goodness only knows what’s living in his decades-old flask, and he’s old enough to drink from a proper cup by now anyhow.

An easy-to-sharpen fillet knife

source Amazon

If his fillets aren’t coming out too hot, this might help.

An electronic fish smoker

source Amazon

You’ll thank yourself for this one. Trust me.

An oyster shucking tool, in case the fishing doesn’t always go so well

source Amazon

The fish aren’t always biting, or maybe Dad’s just a little at a loss with his fishing skills. Oysters, on the other hand, have nowhere to run. As a one-time oyster shucker (and general bivalve enthusiast), I can say this is one of the most favored tools of oyster shuckers in the US of A, and my personal favorite; I don’t go out on the water without one in my tackle box.

Polarized shades made from recycled fishing nets

source Amazon

Help clean the waters off Chile and protect Dad’s precious, if dwindling, eyesight. A win-win, no?

A monthly tackle subscription box

source Karl’s Bait and Tackle

Mystery Tackle Box offers all sorts of gift boxes and subscriptions, so no matter what your dad’s angling pursuits may be, you’ll find something for him here. Plus, if you pick the wrong box, he can always change it out.

Heavy-duty fishing pliers with a line cutter

source Amazon

This is about the only fishing tool he’ll need on the boat.

Fishing bibs for a messier day at sea

source Amazon

Bib pants will catch all the blood and gore before it works its way home and into the washing machine. Someone will appreciate that. It’ll also keep dear old Dad warm out on the high seas in the shoulder seasons.

A humane fish-killing tool

source Amazon

It looks barbaric, but what Pops does to euthanize your dinner is likely tenfold.

A focal magnifier for knot tying

Everyone but Dad knows his eyesight is starting to go. Give him a hint (and a hand).

A fishing-line welder so he can stop tying (or trying to tie) knots altogether

source The Grommet

We all know his knot game is remiss; save him the agony of losing the catch of his life (that is, second to Mom, of course).

A humane and corrosion-resistant fishing net

source Amazon

Lest he harm a fish he was planning to let go.

A new fly rod and reel outfit

source Orvis

That old bamboo cane pole he has is cute and all, but it’s heavy, and his casting shoulder is not as strong as it once was. Bring him up to date and lighten his load with some newfangled technology.

A LifeProof phone case

source Amazon

Next time your dad drops his phone into the drink, he’ll actually have a chance at recovering it.

A fly-tying starter kit

source Orvis

Flies are expensive, and if your father’s tucked into retirement, maybe the budget is a little tight. This will not only keep him occupied (and out of yours and Mom’s and everyone else’s hair), it’ll take a little sting out of this oh-so-pricey hobby.

A fully submersible waterproof backpack

source Yeti

If he’s still venturing out above the waist, or likely to soak his camera, this waterproof backpack should spare him a small tragedy or two.

State-of-the-art, lightweight, and packable waders

source Patagonia

Chunky, heavy neoprene can be nice for the winter, but get him something he can hike with up to the rivers less fished.

A UPF-treated adventure hat

source Facebook/Sunday Afternoons

Whether he’s bald or balding, he can never have enough hats. And unlike his ratty old straw hat, these are made to take a little abuse.

A folding chair with compartments and backpack straps

source Amazon

It’s light, easy to carry (with backpack straps), and if he’s a thrifty packer, he can forego the heavy cooler and beach cart and not break his back hauling everything out to the beach.

A brand-new spin-fishing rod

source Amazon

It doesn’t matter how many fishing poles are gathering up cobwebs in the garage, he’ll always appreciate a new one. (Pro tip: If you’re not sure which size or kind of fishing rod to buy, go look at his gear, find the oldest, most used, and abused fishing rod he has, or his most popular, and match it).

… and a spinning reel to go with it

source Amazon

Fishing reels have come a long way. And probably a really long way since he last purchased one. Catapult him into modernity with this ultra-light, smooth-as-can-be piece of machinery. (Pro tip: As with a fishing rod, if you’re not sure which size or kind of fishing rod to buy, go look at his gear, find the oldest, most used and abused reel he has, or his most popular, and match it).

Sunscreen with bug spray

source Thrive Market

A two-in-one accessory to keep the sun and bugs at bay, which he’ll more than likely thank you for, repeatedly. Reef-safe, non-coated, non-nano, mineral-based sunscreen.