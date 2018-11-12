FIT Summit set to connect Asia’s multibillion-dollar health, fitness & wellness industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 November 2018 – The first business event for health, fitness and wellness in Asia, the FIT Summit, will take place in Singapore on 20th March. Business leaders will meet to promote greater connectivity, collaboration and investment across the industry.



“Our industry in Asia is growing at an exponential rate but it is too fragmented to ensure its sustainable growth. Hundreds of exciting brands and businesses exist, many with great potential but so many not realised. We need to work together to grow our marketplace, engage new demographics and better serve the communities and customers we serve” — said Ross Campbell, Founder and CEO of FIT Summit.



FIT Summit will act as the platform for brands, companies, clubs and investors to meet and discuss emerging market trends, business challenges and opportunities.



The inaugural FIT Summit will be held at Hotel Jen Tanglin in Singapore (20th March 2019) with 300 executives gathering to hear insights from recognised and respective business leaders including:

Christian Mason, Managing Director, South East Asia, Virgin Active

Maurice Levine, CEO, Asia and Master Franchisee, Anytime Fitness

Mike Lamb, CEO, Asia, Jetts

Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit, President & CEO, Gold’s Gym (Philippines)

Nicholas Bloy, Co-Managing Partner, Navis Capital

Simon Flint, CEO, Evolution Wellness (owners of Fitness First Asia, Celebrity Fitness, Five Elements and Chi Fitness)

Teck Yin Lim, CEO, Sport Singapore

“Executives and companies from across the world are now confirming their involvement in this landmark event for Asia’s health fitness and wellness industry. We look forward to welcoming all to Singapore” added Ross.

About FIT Summit:

FIT Summit is the thought leadership and networking platform for Asia-Pacific’s health, fitness and wellness industry. Our network includes multinational gyms, franchisees, boutiques and start-ups, apparel, equipment, nutrition and technology providers, sporting events, insurers, investment firms, consultancy groups, government bodies and corporate wellness. For more information please visit: www.thefitsummit.com